Clerks Clarify Absentee Voting Applications; Ballots To Begin Mailing Friday

County Clerks in Jackson and Scott Counties want to clarify some misunderstanding concerning absentee ballots in their counties.

In the past few days, there have been multiple groups that have done a mass mailing of Absentee Applications to Jackson & Scott County voters.

Although, these are legitimate mailings and these groups within their legal rights to do so, the mailing are not from the county election office.

If you have already requested or already submitted an Absentee Application to receive an Absentee Ballot, you do not need to do anything else, county clerks said.

The absentee ballot applications are being processed and ballots will be mailed out in Jackson and Scott Counties beginning this Friday, Sept. 18.

Registered voters who have not already submitted an Absentee Application to be mailed an Absentee Ballot, you can still complete and submit an application to vote absentee.

Anyone can do so by visiting www.indianavoters.com.

Jackson County voters can request an absentee ballot application by emailing mhayes@jacksoncounty.in.gov or by calling 812-358-6120 or 358-6117.

Scott County voters can request an absentee ballott application by calling 812-752-8420 and asking for Missy or Patty.

Voters with questions can call their respecive county clerk at the above phone numbers.

Scott County Early Voting

Early voting in Scott County will be at the Scott County Public Library located at 108 S. Main Street in Scottsburg Oct. 6 to Nov 2. Voting hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Early voting is closed for lunch from noon till 1 p.m.

There will be early voting on Saturday on Oct. 24 & Oct. 31 during the same hours.

Voting and all government offices are closed October 12 for Columbus Day