Clerks Announce Election Deadlines, Early Voting Locations

With the Nov. 3 General Election less than six weeks away, county clerks in Jackson and Scott County, remind residents of approaching deadlines.

The deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 3 election is Monday, Oct. 5.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Thursday, Oct. 22.

Residents can register or request an absentee ballot online at indianavoters.in.gov or by calling the county clerk’s office. In Jackson County, the clerk’s numbers are 812-358-6120 or 358-6117. In Scott County, the clerk’s office number is 812-752-8420 and ask to speak with Missy or Patty.

Jackson County Early Voting

Jackson County residents can vote early in-person at locations in Seymour and Brownstown.

The Jackson County Judicial Center, 109 S. Sugar Street in Brownstown will have early voting Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 6-30.

Early voting in Seymour will be in the former Superior Court Building at 1420 Corporate Way Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 6-30

Both locations will be closed for Columbus Day on Oct. 12. Both locations will be open for Saturday voting from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 24 & Oct. 31. There will be early voting from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday, Nov. 2 at both locations.

Scott County Early Voting

Early voting in Scott County will be at the Scott County Public Library located at 108 S. Main Street in Scottsburg Oct. 6 to Nov. 2. Voting hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Early voting is closed for lunch from noon till 1 p.m.

There will be early voting on Saturday on Oct. 24 & Oct. 31 during the same hours.

Voting and all government offices are closed October 12 for Columbus Day

All early voting locations will require wearing masks and social distancing.