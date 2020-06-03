Classifieds

ARMY SURPLUS BROWNSTOWN, Body Armor, Boots, Knives, B.D.U. Uniforms. Special orders also. The Army Surplus Complex is for sale: 6 business units on 2.5 acres. Call 812-358-3837. 6/3

BANKRUPTCY Payment plans available. 812-522-0628, Mark Risser, Attorney at Law. We are a debt relief agency. We help people file for bankruptcy relief under the bankruptcy code. tfn

911 SIGNS Make sure police, ambulance & fire department can find you. $15 includes bracket. Proceeds go to Crothersville-Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department. For more information or to order call 793-3473 & leave message

NO ONE DESERVES to be hurt! Domestic violence and sexual assault hurt women, children and families. We can offer support, advocacy and safe shelter. All services confidential and at no cost to you. Call 24-hours toll-free: 1-888-883-1959.

ARE YOU EXPIRED? Check your mailing label to see when your subscription to the Crothersville Times should be re-newed. Send your check for $25 for one year; $45 for two in Jackson & Scott Counties; $45 per year elsewhere to PO Box 141, Crothersville, IN 47229.

FREON R12 WANTED: We pay CA$H for cylinders and cans. R12 R500 R11 R113 R114. Convenient. Certified Professionals. Call 312-313-9840 or visit RefrigerantFinders.com

DRIVERS: New Starting Base Pay – .50 cpm w/ option to make .60 cpm for Class A CDL Flatbed Drivers, Excellent Benefits, Home Weekends, Call 800-648-9915 or www.boydandsons.com

Smart Home Installations? Geeks on Site will install your WIFI, Doorbells, Cameras, Home Theater Systems & Gaming Consoles. $20 OFF coupon 42537! (Restrictions apply) 855-668-0067.

COMPUTER ISSUES? GEEKS ON SITE provides FREE diagnosis REMOTELY 24/7 SERVICE DURING COVID19. No home visit necessary. $40 OFF with coupon 86407! Restrictions apply. 888-715-8176

DISH Network $59.99 For 190 Channels! Add High Speed Internet for ONLY $19.95/month. Call Today for $100 Gift Card! Best Value & Technology. FREE Installation. Call 1-855-551-9764 (some restrictions apply)

Get NFL Sunday Ticket FREE w/ DIRECTV Choice All-Included Package. $59.99/month for 12 months. 185 Channels PLUS Thousands of Shows/Movies On Demand. FREE Genie HD DVR Upgrade. Call 1-888-885-8931

HughesNet Satellite Internet – 25mbps for just $49.99/mo! Get More Data FREE Off-Peak Data. No phone line required! FAST download speeds. WiFi built in! FREE Standard Installation! Call 1-844-257-4934

DIRECTV NOW. No Satellite Needed. $40/month. 65 Channels. Stream Breaking News, Live Events, Sports & On Demand Titles. No Annual Contract. No Commitment. CALL 1-833-433-9881

AT&T Internet. Starting at $40/month w/12-mo agmt. Includes 1 TB of data per month. Get More For Your High-Speed Internet Thing. Ask us how to bundle and SAVE! Geo & svc restrictions apply. Call us today 1-866-716-9895.

Earthlink High Speed Internet. As Low As $14.95/month (for the first 3 months.) Reliable High Speed Fiber Optic Technology. Stream Videos, Music and More! Call Earthlink Today 1-855-977-7069

High-Speed Internet. We instantly compare speed, pricing, availability to find the best service for your needs. Starting at $39.99/month! Quickly compare offers from top providers. Call 1-844-961-0666

LIVE PAIN FREE with CBD products from AceWellness. We guarantee highest quality, most competitive pricing on CBD products. Softgels, Oils, Skincare, Vape & more. Coupon Code: PRINT20 Call Now 833-226-3105

MEDICAL: Oxygen Users! Gain freedom with a Portable Oxygen Concentrator! No more heavy tanks and refills! Guaranteed Lowest Prices! Call the Oxygen Concentrator Store: 866-770-6849

INVENTORS – FREE INFORMATION PACKAGE Have your product idea developed affordably by the Research & Development pros and presented to manufacturers. Call 1-844-981-1824 for a Free Idea Starter Guide. Submit your idea for a free consultation.

Need Help with Family Law? Can’t Afford a $5,000 Retainer? www.familycourtdirect.com/Family/Law – Low Cost Legal Services – Pay As You Go – As low as $750-$1,500 – Get Legal Help Now! Call 1-888-417-4602 Mon-Fri 7am to 4 pm PCT

Denied Social Security Disability? Appeal! If youíre 50+, filed for SSD and denied, our attorneys can help get you approved! No money out of pockets! Call 1-855-995-4758

Unable to work due to injury or illness? Call Bill Gordon & Assoc., Social Security Disability Attorneys! FREE Evaluation. Local Attorneys Nationwide 1-855-398-5075 [Mail: 2420 N St NW, Washington DC. Office: Broward Co. FL (TX/NM Bar.)]