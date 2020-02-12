City of Austin Awarded $550,000 Wastewater Grant

The City of Austin received a $550,000 state grant last Thursday to help fund improvements to the city’s wastewater system.

Left to right are Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Trena Carter with grant administrator ARa, Austin Clerk-Treasurer Chris Fugate, Mayor Roger Hawkins, Austin City Council President Jimmy Turner, and OCRA Executive Director Jodi Golden were on hand for the OCRA grant awards in Indianapolis.

photo by Melissa Thomas

The City of Austin was among 85 communities that received funding grants through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA). Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch made the announcement last Thursday which will assist Hoosier communities with economic development opportunities.

“By working together, these communities applied innovative changes to their public buildings, parks, walkways, main streets and economic developments,” Crouch said. “In partnership with the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, local leaders are able to utilize this funding to incorporate the plans to further their economic and community development.”

The City of Austin invested a $159,000 local match to secure a $550,000 state grant to help pay for improvements at the city’s wastewater treatment system.

Crouch said more than $56 million local community dollars were combined with the $35 million OCRA funding to complete quality of place improvements like water system enhancements, building of public facilities, main street revitalization, historic renovation and downtown enhancement.

“Today is a great day to celebrate all the successes, collaborative efforts and planning our Hoosier communities have achieved over the last year,” said Jodi Golden, OCRA Executive Director. “Our office was fortunate to help our rural cities, towns and counties grow and I’m excited to see what the future has in store for all of them as they continue to develop.”

The 2019 awards ceremony marks OCRA’s 14th anniversary since the agency’s creation in 2005. State legislators, mayors, local elected officials, grant administrators, community development organizations, community partners and businesses were present at the awards ceremony and celebration.

Scott County also received a $500,000 grant to improve public facilities.