CHS Class 2025 Serving Taco Dinner Friday

The Crothersville Jr/Sr High Class of 2025 will be having a Taco Dinner fundraiser this Friday, March 13, with serving at the Crothersville-Vernon Township Fire Department from 5-8 pm.

The menu will consist of tacos, chips & salsa, loaded nacho’s, taco salad, dessert and drinks. Orders are available for eat-in or to-go

The Funds collected will be used towards their future activities and Senior Trip. Anyone wishing to donate to this class are welcome to do so.

Anyone with questions are welcome to call Liz at 812-767-0939 or Tracy at 812-820-3639.