Calls For Medical Emergencies Result In Two Drug Arrests In Austin

Scott County County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to assist with medical emergencies that resulted in two Austin women being incarcerated on drug related charges.

On Friday, March 17, Deputy Charlie Morgan responded to a medical emergency on Terry Road in rural Scott County. His investigation led to the arrest of Kaylie Mullins, 21, of Austin for possession of a syringe and fleeing lawful detention.

On Saturday, April 18, Deputies Johnney Coomer and Skylar Thompson responded to a medical emergency in Austin. Their investigation led to the arrest of Lorria Winchester, 47, of Austin for possession of a narcotic drug, resisting law enforcement, and maintaining a common nuisance.

Both were lodged in Scott County Jail