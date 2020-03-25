But Property Taxes Still Must be Paid By May 11

While courthouses in Scott and Jackson County may be closed to the public due to the Cornovirus pandemic, property taxes will be due by Monday, May 11.

Property tax bills are expected to be mailed out during the second week of April. Since the traditional due date of May 10 in on a Sunday, property owners will have until Monday, May 11 to pay the spring installment.

Both Jackson County Treasurer Roger Hurt and Scott County Treasurer Sheryl Jent, encouraged property owners to pay by check and mail their check to the courthouse rather than trying to pay in person during the pandemic closure.

And both discouraged payment in cash because of the treasurer’s offices in ability to dispense change when in-person payment is not available.

In lieu of cash, money orders or cashier’s checks are preferred at this time. However, many banks have already closed their lobbies leaving only drive-thru and walk up windows open. Lobby admittance is available at some banks but customers must call first.

Hurt said that because of bank lobbies being closed no bank will be accepting Jackson County property tax payments this spring.

In Scott County the treasurer’s office can be reached at 812-752-8414. Tax payments can be mailed to the Treasurer at 1 E. McClain Ave., Suite 140, Scottsburg, IN 47170.

In Jackson County, the treasurer’ office can be reached at 812-358-6126. Tax payments can be mailed to the Treasurer at 111 S. Main St., Brownstown, IN 47220.