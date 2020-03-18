Bridge Work To Close U.S. 31 Between Uniontown And Seymour

Work on the U.S. 31 overpass over Interstate 65 between Uniontown and Crothersville, expected to begin today, will close close the roadway for 120 days through mid-July. The overpass superstructure is to be replaced.

The overpass is located approximately 4 miles north of State Road 250 at the north edge of Vernon Township.

The official detour for the closure will follow U.S. 31 to U.S. 50 to I-65 at Exit 36 (Crothersville). Shoulder closures and lane restrictions on I-65 will be necessary during bridge deck demolition and beam setting operations.

A local detour could be turning east on CR 50 N at the former New Hope Church, crossing the interstate then turning north on CR 1240.

However, the roadway will not entirely be clear sailing

Also beginning Wednesday, the U.S. 31 bridge over Mutton Creek Ditch will be restricted to one lane with a temporary traffic signal for application of a bridge deck overlay. The temporary signal will remain in place for 150 days (through mid-August). The bridge is located about 1 mile north of the I-65 overpass between Uniontown and Seymour.

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor E and B Paving Inc. will do the work, which is part of a multimillion-dollar bridge rehabilitation project along U.S. 31 in Jackson County. Crews completed work between Crothersville and Uniontown last year.

Motorists should watch for slowed or stopped traffic, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.

The contract completion date for the entire project is Sept. 30. All work is weather dependent.