Bridge Replacement To Close SR 135 North of Freetown Next Week

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor E&B Paving Inc. plans to close S.R. 135 over Kiper Creek on or about next Monday, March 15, for a superstructure replacement project.

The bridge is located approximately two miles north of S.R. 58, just south of CR 850 N in Jackson County. The closure is expected to be in place for up to 120 days, through mid-July.

The official detour is S.R. 46 to I-65 to S.R. 58. However, County Road 850 N will remain open to limited local, non-semi traffic.

Three additional projects on the $2.3 million bridge replacement and rehabilitation contract on State Road 135 include:

•Bridge replacement on S.R. 135 at Kiper Creek (2.72 miles N of S.R. 58) — 120-day closure. This is at the intersection of CR 890 N (Houston Road)

•Bridge rehabilitation on S.R. 135 over Little Salt Creek (5.6 miles N of S.R. 58) — 90-day closure. This is near the Jackson-Brown County line.

•Small structure replacement on S.R. 58 over unnamed tributary to Buck Creek (north of Spraytown) — 30-day closure

The contract was awarded in August 2020 and is expected to be complete in fall of 2022. Motorists are reminded to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free in and near all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.