Boy Scouts To Hold Flag Retirement Ceremony Saturday

Crothersville Boy Scout Troop 522 will be retiring American flags in a respectful, solemn ceremony at Countryside Park this Saturday, Oct. 24, at 2 p.m.

Flags that have been placed in the drop box at the library will be retired.

The public is invited to bring flags that need to be retired to the event and continue to use the drop box in front of the public library, according to Scoutmaster Steve Plasse.