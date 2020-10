Due to a water main break on Thursday, October 1, the City of Scottsburg Water Department has a Boil Water Advisory for the following area until further notice. The area affected includes the entirety of Westavia Blvd, Magnolia Drive, Spaulding Square, Willowshore Drive, Willow Court, Edgewater Court, Water Place, Mount Drive, Bobwhite Drive, Whipporwill Lane. 1584, 1664, 1678 W State Road 56, Cannon Apartments Building 1 and portions of Cardinal Lane serviced by the City of Scottsburg.