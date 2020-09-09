The Crothersville First Baptist Church will be serving breakfast each Wednesday morning during the school year to any student and their parents. Serving begins at 7:20 a.m. and there is no charge to eat.
There will be no seating available. Rather this will be a curbside pick up per Covid-19 guidelines,
First Baptist Church is located at 408 E. Howard Street and serving will be from the basement.
Baptist Church Offers Weekly Breakfast For Students & Parents
