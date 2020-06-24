Austin Pair Arrested For Dealing Drugs From Scottsburg Motel

Scott County Sheriff’s Department Corporal Kenton Makowsky, Deputies Charlie Morgan and Josh Juliot, served a search warrant last Wednesday, June 17, at a local motel in Scottsburg stemming from an ongoing investigation, according to Sheriff Jerry Goodin. As a result of the search warrant two people were arrested.

Ashlee Marshall, 27, of Austin was arrested for dealing in a controlled substance, dealing in a narcotic drug, possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a syringe and possession of a narcotic drug.

Earl Estep, 29, of Austin was arrested for dealing in a narcotic drug, dealing in a controlled substance, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a syringe.

The pair was incarcerated in Scott County Jail.

“You cannot go to motels or hotels and think you are hiding while selling drugs, we will find you and arrest you,” Goodin warned.

The sheriff encouraged local businesses, motel owners and their employees to contact the sheriff’s office and report any suspicious activity.

Also last Wednesday, Sgt. John Hartman responded to US 31 South of Scottsburg on a citizen’s report of reckless driving. After making a traffic stop his investigation led to the arrest of Patrick Cozart, 29, of Scottsburg for dealing in narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated, and possession or use of a legend drug.

Scott County Sheriff’s deputies assisted agents with the A.T.F., the Indiana State Police and the U.S. Marshal’s office last Wednesday with the serving a federal parole warrant.

Joseph Burhop, 32, from Hesperia, California was wanted for fleeing police, assault with a deadly weapon, obstruction of justice and robbery out of California. Deputy Josh Juliot conducted a traffic stop after Deputy John Smith used the Sheriff’s Office Drone to locate the suspect in Scottsburg, Goodin reported.