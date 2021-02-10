Austin Man Sentenced To 270 Days In Jail For Threatening School Bus Driver

Charles Linne

An Austin man will remain incarcerated for the next several months for verbally assaulting a Scott County School District 2 bus driver last fall.

On Nov. 6, 2020, Charles C. Linne, 35, of North 4th Street in Austin approached a Scott County School District 2 bus during its normal route. “The bus was in the process of dropping students off after their school day, and it was still occupied by some of the students,” said Scott County Prosecutor Chris Owens. “From just outside the door of the bus, Mr. Linne loudly threatened the bus driver who remained seated at the steering wheel. Linne was upset because of an incident that occurred on a previous day.”

Scott County School District 2 buses are equipped with audio/video recording equipment and these actions were caught on camera.

Owens filed charges on Nov. 13, and a warrant was issued for Linne’s arrest. Officers with the Austin Police Department arrested Linne on the warrant on Nov. 16, and he has remained in Scott County Jail since that time.

Court records show Linne has prior convictions for violation a protective orders to prevent domestic violence.

Owens reported that last Thursday, Feb. 4, Linne pled guilty to intimidation as a Level 6 Felony and was sentenced by Scott Circuit Court Judge Jason Mount to 270 days to be served in the Indiana Department of Correction.

“We cannot tolerate threats being made to employees of our school systems, and The Scott County Prosecutor’s Office will vigorously pursue action against those who make such threats,” said the prosecutor. “I hope that this result will curtail not only Mr. Linne from behaving this way in the future, but that it will prevent others from acting this way as well.”