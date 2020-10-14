Austin Man Attempts to Evade Troopers On Stolen Police Motorcycle

Indiana State Police Trooper Mark Lamaster was patrolling near Lexington in southeast Scott County last Thursday trying to locate a fugitive wanted by US Marshals and the FBI, when he observed two males riding a blue Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The motorcycle operator’s clothing matched the description of the fugitive. As Lamaster attempted to catch up to the motorcycle, he saw the passenger standing in the middle of the road. The operator, later identified as Michael L. Weston, 47, Austin, was seen riding the motorcycle through a grassy field towards a wooded area. After speaking with the subject in the roadway, Lamaster saw the motorcycle parked near the wood line.

Trooper Tyler Matthew and other officers arrived and entered the woods to assist in searching for Weston. Officers soon located Weston lying face down on his stomach attempting to conceal himself in thick brush a short distance from where officers entered the woods.

Further investigation revealed Weston’s driver’s license was suspended and the motorcycle was listed as stolen by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, according to ISP Sgt Carey Huls.

Officers confirmed that Weston was not the fugitive authorities were initially trying to locate. Weston was charged with vehicle theft, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, and driving while suspended. He was incarcerated at the Scott County Jail.