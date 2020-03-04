Austin Elementary Preschool & Kindergarten Enrollment Next Month

Austin Elementary School will hold enrollment for this fall’s Preschool and Kindergarten students on consecutive Mondays in April. Parents can register their students from noon to 6 p.m. on Monday, April 20, or noon to 3 p.m. or Monday, April 27. Enrollment will be held in the Rigel Gym Lobby.
Children who did not attend preschool at Austin must be 5 years old by Aug. 1, 2020 to be able to enroll. Parents should accompany their kindergarten student to registration.
Preschool students must be 4 years old by Aug. 1, 2020 to register.
Parents should being their child’s birth certificate and the child’s immunization records.
If your student attended AES during the 2019-20 school year, they do not need to enroll for the upcoming school year.
For questions concerning enrollment, contact the elementary office at 812-794-8743 ext. 3.