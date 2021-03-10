Area Man Charged After I-65 Crash Kills Tennessee Driver

Cooper Hensley

A nearby Paris Crossing man has been charged with driving under the influence causing death in a Feb. 27 crash on I-65 that claimed the life of a Tennessee man.

Indiana State Police investigated the two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on I-65 near Austin, Indiana that resulted in the death of a 47-year-old Tennessee man. Cooper Hensley, 24, Paris Crossing, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated causing death.

Just before midnight on Saturday, Feb. 27, troopers, along with officers and other first responders from numerous other agencies responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-65 Northbound near the 33 mile marker, just south of Austin.

ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said that a black 2013 Dodge Avenger being driven by Hensley was travel northbound in the left lane of I-65. Wheeles said that evidence at the scene indicated that Hensley was exceeding the speed limit when he collided with the northbound 2006 Ford F-250, being driven by Scotty R. Hoosier, 47, of Altamont, Tennessee.

The force of the initial collision caused Hoosier’s vehicle to leave the east side of the roadway where it collided with a tree. Hensley’s vehicle entered the median of I-65 where it struck the cable barrier and overturned.

As a result of the crash, Hoosier sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scott County Coroner’s Office. Two passengers in Hoosier’s vehicle were transported to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Hensley, who resides in the 10200 block of S 800 W in Jennings County, was uninjured in the crash.

During the investigation, officers located drug paraphernalia in Hensley’s possession. ISP’s investigation indicated that Hensley showed signs of being under the influence at the scene of the crash. A search warrant was obtained for a sample of Hensley’s blood to conduct toxicology testing. Those results are pending, Wheeles said.

Hensley was transported to Scott County Jail on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated causing death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Northbound I-65 was closed approximately four hours for crash investigation and cleanup, Wheeles said.

Hensley had an initial hearing before Scott Circuit Court Judge Jason Mount on Thursday, March 4. Mount set his bond at $100,000. As of press deadline, he remains incarcerated.