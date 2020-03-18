Area Hospitals Take Protective Action Against Coronavirus

Medical Hotline Available

Schneck Medical Center has launched a dedicated 24/7 hotline, 812-524-4266, that offers free Coronavirus (COVID-19) phone screenings. The hotline provides guidance to those who believe they have been exposed to the virus or have concerning symptoms.

Scott Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19/Coronavirus Hotline is 812-946-2413 between from 7 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday through Friday. After hours call 800-722-5725.

Healthcare professionals staffing the hotline will recommend the most appropriate next steps for your care. Individuals may also reach out to their provider’s office if they have questions or concerns.

It is important to remember that the vast majority of individuals with Coronavirus will have mild symptoms and not require treatment or hospitalization.

Schneck Medical Center in Jackson County has been actively monitoring the rapidly evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. The health and safety of our patients and our communities is our primary concern and we are making decisions as warranted following guidance from the Indiana State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Alongside our extensive prevention efforts that are already in place, it is now necessary to take further action to help keep our communities safe. These measures will undoubtedly cause inconvenience and disruption, yet the risks of not acting far outweigh the challenges.

•Every visitor and patient will be screened before entering the main hospital building located at 411 West Tipton Street in Seymour. Please consider arriving early for any scheduled appointments to allow time for screening.

•Schneck has expanded current visitor restrictions, limiting visitors to two per patient. These expanded restrictions are in addition to the current flu restrictions put in place in January which include visitors must be 18 years old and older and anyone with fever and/or chills, sore throat, muscle aches, runny or stuffy nose, cough, fatigue, headache, and vomiting and/or diarrhea is asked to refrain from visiting patients.

•All visitors must wash their hands (soap and water) or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer before and after visiting a patient. Hand sanitizer can be found throughout the hospital as well as outside each patient’s room.

Hospital entrances hours of accessibility have been modified:

•Main entrance 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday-Friday

•Schneck Professional Building 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday-Friday

•Emergency department will remain open 24 hours per day, seven days per week

•All support groups, seminars, and programs hosted at Schneck Medical Center are cancelled through March 31. In addition, the Live Well Expo scheduled for Saturday, April 4 has been postponed until further notice.

At Scott Memorial Hospital in Scottsburg all patients and visitors in the Emergency Department and inpatient units will receive a screening questionnaire prior to being allowed to move through the hospital.

Questionnaire stations are located at the Emergency Department, Main Lobby and Outpatient Surgery entrances. In addition, the facility’s medical office locations are calling patients and conducting phone screenings.

If you are visiting Scott Memorial Health, or any of our facilities, we ask that you help us maintain a safe environment for everyone by following all posted guidelines for visiting patients. We are temporarily adjusting our general inpatient visitation policies to protect patients, staff and the community.

The Scott County Health Department is working with Scott Memorial Health to implement an extra layer of safety providing screening for the disease. A mobile testing unit has been placed outside of the hospital’s Emergency Department.

More detailed information can be found at ScottMemorial.com.