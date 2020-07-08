Amanda Herald Named Scott Co. Chief Deputy Prosecutor

Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Owens announced that Amanda Herald has been appointed as his Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney. “Mrs. Herald has been a deputy prosecutor for our office for over a decade and has shown dedication to our office and to the citizens of Scott County,” said Owens.

Her previous experience with the prosecutor’s office primarily focused on the prosecution of drug crimes. She will now be shifting her focus to the prosecution of crimes involving child victims and she will oversee the juvenile delinquency docket.

Herald is a lifelong resident of Scott County. She is a graduate of Austin High School, Indiana University Southeast, and the Indiana University Indianapolis School of Law. She even lived in Scott County and commuted back and forth to Indianapolis each day during her time in law school. She resides in Scott County with her husband, Rex, and their children.

“During my time with the Scott County Prosecutor’s Office I have had the pleasure of working with a lot of great professionals while striving to protect the citizens of Scott County. I look forward to continuing my duties with the Prosecutor’s office,” Herald said.

“She has earned this promotion to Chief Deputy with her dedication, loyalty, and work ethic. This is a great move for our prosecution team and I am excited to continue working with her at my side to hold people accountable for criminal behaviors,” said Owens. “I am looking forward to continuing the strides this community has been making within the criminal justice system.”