Aisin Drivetrain Improves Fire Dept. Rescue Capabilities

On hand for the check presentation were firefighter Scott Davis, Deputy Chief Logan Isenhower, CVFD Public Information Officer Mikey Blair, ADI Safety/Environmental Section Manager Rob Combs, Fire Chief Ben Spencer, and firefighter Sally Deaton.

The Crothersville-Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department received a $2,900 contribution from Aisin Drivetrain Inc. to aid the local department’s effort to obtain Ice Rescue Suits along with other equipment needed for a safe ice rescue.

CVFD Public Information Officer Mikey Blair said that the department had discussed trying to obtain the equipment needed, but they felt more members needed to be properly trained before spending money on the equipment.

Ub mid-February Deputy Chief Logan Isenhower, Firefighter Donald Crater, and Firefighter Mikey Blair completed a seven hour class to be trained on how to use the equipment needed during an ice rescue.

After the class concluded, Blair, who is employed with ADI, was approached by Safety Environmental Section Manager of ADI, Rob Combs, and discussed the rescue training class and how ADI could help the fire department.

With the CVFD now having four firefighters trained to respond to ice rescues and with the donation to obtain the equipment, the department will now be able to respond if needed to a rescue.

“I want to thank ADI for their continued support of our community,” Fire Chief Ben Spencer said. “Performing a rescue in cold water and ice is a technical task that requires proper equipment and advanced training. We want to provide the residents and visitors of Vernon Township with the best service we can. With this donation, we now have another rescue tool in our toolbox”.

With the contribution, the department will be obtaining four rescue suits along with all of the ropes and rescue sling that is needed.

“The department is looking to have more members trained with the equipment once they obtain it,” Blair said, adding that he is very thankful with ADI’s support of the department.

“We hope we do not need to use thiis equipment but we will be ready to respond if our residents need us to,” Blair said.

CVFD plans on hosting an Ice Rescue class in the upcoming winter of 2021 in order to get more firefighters trained in this type of rescue.

Area men and women interested in volunteering with CVFD can reach out to the department at 812-793-3473, send an email to admin@crothersvillefire.com.