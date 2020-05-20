AHS To Have Individual Graduation Over Three Days Next Week

Austin High School will be recognizing the Class of 2020 seniors for graduation by appointment over multiple days. “While circumstances are not ideal, we believe this plan will honor each graduate and allow for celebrations among each family,” said AHS principal Ryan Herald.

Each senior and up to 9 family members will be given the opportunity for an individual graduation celebration in the Girls’ Gym. Each graduate will get their cap and gown and regalia on, walk across the stage, receive their diploma, and get their picture taken.

“The graduate should come dressed in their gown and wear suitable clothes underneath, as gowns will be returned when finished with pictures,” Herald said.

Graduates will be videoed and then they will have the option to take pictures with family members present. Each individual segment of graduates walking across the stage will be compiled into a ceremony to be aired on Facebook Live and the Scott County Community Channel on Friday, June 5 at 7 p.m.

“Each student and family will be given a 10-minute time frame to walk across the stage and then take a quick photo with the graduate together. Seniors will turn in their gowns and receive their diploma packet as they exit the building.

Appointment times are being assigned alphabetically for the three days of individual ceremonies from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on May 26-28.

Each family should arrive at their appointment time and walk into the entrance of the Girls’ Gym by the home locker room, which will be marked. Parking will be in the back lot closest to the gym.

The family will come in and stand in a designated area, graduate will walk across the stage and accolades will be read. Graduate and family will then proceed to the back of gym with their family and take a quick photo if desired and receive awards.

“Graduates will keep their cap, tassel, and each one will receive a graduate medal,” Herald said. “No one will be allowed back into the rest of the school building for cleaning and safety purposes.”

“Family members over the age of 65 are strongly encouraged to watch the ceremony on June 5 instead of coming to the ceremony,” the principal said. It is requested that family members wear masks to the ceremony.”

The building will be continuously sanitized and every effort is being made to limit exposure.

Students or parents with questions can contact the high school office at (812) 794-8730.