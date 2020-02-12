Additional Party Primary Battles To Be Decided In May 5 Election

More competitive races developed in Jackson and Scott Counties for the May 5 primary election as the filing period drew to a close at noon last Friday.

Jackson County

In Jackson County, there are no Democrats on the ballot for the 10 countywide offices up for election this year. Primary ballot vacancies can be filled by parties for the general election through June 30.

Incumbent Republican Drew Markel is the lone candidate to file for the District 1 county commissioner seat. However, there will be a three-way contest for the GOP nomination in District 2. Incumbent Commissioner Bob Gillaspy is seeking a party challenge from Dave Eggers and Kenny Pfaffenberger.

A party battle will be contested for the three county council at-large posts as five Republicans are seeking the nominations. Incumbents Dave Hall of Norman and John Nolting of Brownstown have filed for re-election. Also seeking their party’s nomination are Woody DeZarn and Thomas M. Joray, both of Seymour and R. Brett Turner of Crothersville.

County commissionrs and at-large council seats are voted on by the entire county

Two Republicans have filed for their party’s nomination for county coroner. Ron Cox of Brownstown, and Paul Foster of Seymour are seeking the GOP nomination in the spring primary.

In other Republican candidate filings in Jackson County, Incumbent Superior Court 1 Judge AmyMarie Travis of Brownstown has filed to seek election.

Incumbent county auditor Kathy Hohenstreiter of Seymour, who is completing her second term of office and is barred from seeking a third consecutive term, has filed to run for county treasurer.

Current county treasurer Roger D. Hurt of Brownstown has filed to run for county auditor.

Incumbent Daniel Blann of Brownstown has filed for re-election as county surveyor.

In State Representative races involving portions of Jackson County a GOP primary battle has developed for the nomination for District 73 race representing portions of southern and western Jackson County. Incumbent State Rep. Steve Davisson of Salem faces a challenge for the nomination from Mark Cox of Henryville.

Jim Lucas is seeking re-election as State Rep in District 69 representing Vernon Township and the eastern portions of Jackson County. Jeffery Prewitt has filed for the Democrat nomination and will face Lucas in the fall.

Chris May, incumbent Republican is seeking re-election to the District 65 in the northwest portion of Jackson County. He will face a challenge in the fall from Democrat Paula Staley.

State Senator Eric A. Koch has filed for another term of office representing all of Jackson County except Vernon Township.

Scott County

Democrat and Republican party races will be contested in Scott County.

County Commissioner District 1 is up for election this year in Scott County. Incumbent Democrat commissioner Robert Tobias filed for re-election and faces a three-way race for the nomination with Don Campbell of Lexington and Robbie Combs of Deputy.

Republicans will also have a three-way primary for the District 1 commissioner’s seat with Randy Julian and David E. Bruck of Scottsburg and Lynn Robinson of Austin vying for their party’s nomination for that commissioner’s district.

In the District 2 county commissioner race, incumbent Republican Mike Jones of Lexington filed to seek re-election.

There will be a Democrat race for the District 2 nomination between LeRoy Williams of Lexington and Mark Hays of Scottsburg.

Five Democrats have filed for the three at-large county council seats. Incumbents Mike Zollman, Robert D. Peacock and Iva Gasaway have all filed to seek re-election. They face primary challenges from Tony Peacock of Scottsburg.

Four Republicans have filed for the three available at-large council seats, Clayton Gross, Diane Eads Mullins, Eric Gillespie, and Lyndi Hughbanks all of Scottsburg are seeking the GOP nomination.

The top three vote getters will represent their parties in the fall election.

County Clerk Missy Applegate, who is finishing a second term as clerk, is barred by law from seeking a third consecutive term, has filed to run for county treasurer.

Democrat Denny Wilson of Scottsburg filed to run for Scott County Clerk. Wendy McClain of Scottsburg is the loan Republican candidate for clerk.

Two Democrats have filed for County Recorder setting up a primary battle. Incumbent recorder Marilyn Kundysek is facing a primary challenge from Sheryl Jent of Austin. Jent is finishing up a second term as county treasurer and is barred from seeking a third consecutive term in that office. No Republican filed to the recorder’s office as of the noon Friday deadline.

Incumbent Republican County Surveyor Mark Gardner is the lone filer for that office.

Democrat Dalton Baker of Austin filed for the Democratic nomination for coroner and Lonnie E. Noble Sr. filed to be the Republican candidate for coroner. The will face one another in the November election.

Democrat District 66 State Representative Terry Goodin of Austin has filed to seek re-election. He will face Republican Brian E. Tibbs of Marysville in the fall general election.