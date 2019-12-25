City of Seymour will host a swearing-in ceremony in the Council Chambers of Seymour City Hall on Monday, December 30, at 7 p.m. Superior Court I Judge Amy Marie Travis will administer the oaths.
Officials from Seymour, Brownstown, Crothersville, and Medora have been invited to participate. Newly-elected officials take office on January 1.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend this event. Please use the 3rd Street Council entrance of City Hall.
Oath of Office for Elected Officials Dec. 30
