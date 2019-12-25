Oath of Office for Elected Officials Dec. 30

City of Seymour will host a swearing-in ceremony in the Council Chambers of Seymour City Hall on Monday, December 30, at 7 p.m. Superior Court I Judge Amy Marie Travis will administer the oaths.

Officials from Seymour, Brownstown, Crothersville, and Medora have been invited to participate. Newly-elected officials take office on January 1.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend this event. Please use the 3rd Street Council entrance of City Hall.