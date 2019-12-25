Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE
VOUCHERS TO BE PRESENTED TO SCOTT COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Court Claim to be approved 1/15/2020
Indiana Judges Assoc., 200.00; Jason Mount, 50.00; Matthew Bender & Co Lexis, 241.10; The Office Shop 97.80.
12/25 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF SCOTT
BEFORE THE SCOTTSBURG CITY COUNCIL
IN RE THE MATTER OF THE PETITION TO VACATE A PORTION OF WANDA STREET, SCOTTSBURG, INDIANA
NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION TO VACATE A PORTION OF
WANDA STREET
The Scottsburg City Council shall hold a hearing on a Petition to Vacate part of the east end of Wanda Street in Scottsburg, Indiana on January 6, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at the Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN 47170. Copies of the Petition, which was filed by property owner William H. Graham, are available for public inspection at the Office of the Clerk-Treasurer of the City of Scottsburg, City Hall, Scottsburg, Indiana. At the time and place of the hearing interested parties may appear and comment upon the Petition, and any person aggrieved by the proposed vacation of the street may object to it as provided in Indiana Code 36-7-3-13. After the hearing on the Petition, the Scottsburg City Council may, by Ordinance, vacate that portion of Wanda Street described in the Petition.
Dated: December 20, 2019.
Janetta C. Hardy
Clerk-Treasurer,
City of Scottsburg
12/25 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF SCOTT
BEFORE THE SCOTTSBURG CITY COUNCIL
IN RE THE MATTER OF THE PETITION TO VACATE A PORTION OF HIGH STREET, SCOTTSBURG, INDIANA
NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION TO VACATE A PORTION OF HIGH STREET
The Scottsburg City Council shall hold a hearing on a Petition to Vacate a portion of High Street in Scottsburg, Indiana, on January 6, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at the Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN 47170. Copies of the Petition, which was filed on behalf of the City of Scottsburg, by the City Attorney, are available for public inspection at the Office of the Clerk-Treasurer of the City of Scottsburg, City Hall, Scottsburg, Indiana. At the time and place of the hearing interested parties may appear and comment upon the Petition, and any person aggrieved by the proposed vacation of the street may object to it as provided in Indiana Code 36-7-3-13. After the hearing on the Petition, the Scottsburg City Council may, by Ordinance, vacate that portion of High Street described in the Petition.
Dated: December 20, 2019.
Janetta C. Hardy
Clerk-Treasurer,
City of Scottsburg
12/25 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT
FOR THE COUNTY OF SCOTT
STATE OF INDIANA
CAUSE NO.: 72D01-1910-DC-144
IN RE THE MARRIAGE OF
Johnathon D. Catlett
Petitioner,
and
Teresa C. Catlett
Respondent.
NOTICE BY PUBLICATION
TO: Teresa C. Catlett
Whereabouts Unknown
To the above person named as the Respondent and any other person who may be concerned.
You are hereby notified that there has been filed in the Scott Superior Court a Verified Petition for Dissolution of Marriage by the person named as Petitioner. This notice by publication is specifically directed to the following named individual, Teresa C. Catlett, whose whereabouts are unknown.
If you have a claim for relief against this petitioner arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer.
You are further notified that you have thirty (30) days from the date of the publication of this notice in which to respond to the Petition filed on Oct. 21, 2019 in the Scott Superior Court, Scott County, Indiana, and, in the event of your failure to do so, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition for Dissolution.
In the event you fail to appear for said hearing, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition.
Dated: November 1, 2019
Missy Applegate
Clerk, Scott Superior Court
Johnathon D. Catlett
12/11, 12/18, 12/25 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF JACKSON, SS:
IN THE JACKSON CIRCUIT COURT
ANNUAL TERM, 2019
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PAUL L. DODGE, Deceased.
CAUSE NO.: 36C01-1808-EM-000059
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.
Notice is hereby given that Travis J. Thompson was, on the 13th day of November, 2019, appointed Administrator of the Estate of Paul L. Dodge, deceased, who died on the 2nd day of July, 2018.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 4th day of December, 2019.
MELISSA J. HAYES
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
FOR JACKSON COUNTY, INDIANA
Prepared by:
Travis J. Thompson, #22549-49
FARROW & THOMPSON, P.C.
113 East Second Street
P. O. Box 644
Seymour, Indiana 47274
Telephone: (812) 522-6949
12/18, 12/25 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF SCOTT
IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT
CAUSE NUMBER: 72C01-1912-EU-000039
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
MILDRED M. NAY, Deceased
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
Notice is given that Sara Nay Feltner was on December 10, 2019, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Mildred M. Nay, deceased, who died on December 2, 2019. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated: December 10, 2019.
Missy Applegate
CLERK, SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT
KERRY THOMPSON, #840-72
HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC
49 East Wardell Street
Scottsburg, IN 47170
Telephone: (812) 752-5920
Fax: (812) 752-6989
Email: kthompson@htllawyers.com
Attorney for the Estate of Mildred M. Nay
12/18, 12/25 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
In the Scott Superior Court
State of Indiana
Cause No. 72D01-1912-MI-063
In the Matter of the Petition to Change Name of Belinda Kay Grippa
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
Notice is hereby given that Petitioner, Belinda Kay Grippa, has applied to the Scott Superior Court, Scott County, State of Indiana, to have her name changed to, Belinda Kay Maxie, and that said Petition and Application will be heard by the Scott Superior Court on February 3, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. Any person wishing to object to this name change must either appear in person at the state and time prescribed above for said hearing or file written objections with the Court on or before said date outlining their objections thereto.
Belinda Kay Grippa, Petitioner
John F. Dietrich
Attorney At Law
63 W. Wardell
Scottsburg, IN 47170
812-752-2344
Attorney No. 14224-53
12/25, 1/15, 1/22 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
Scott Superior Court
State of Indiana
Cause No. 72D01-1911-DC-159
In Re The Marriage Of
Cami Nicole Bass
Petitioner
and
Nathan Bass
Respondent
PUBLICATION
Be it known that on the 14th day of November, 2019, the above named petitioner by counsel, Joseph Leon Payne, filed in the office of the Clerk of the Courts of Scott County, in the State of Indiana, a Petition for Dissolution of Marriage against the above named Respondent and the said Petitioner having also filed in said Clerk’s Office the affidavit of a competent person, showing that the residence of the Respondent, Nathan Bass, upon diligent inquiry, is unknown, and that said cause of action is for dissolution of marriage and that the Respondent is a necessary party thereto and whereas said Petitioner having by endorsement on said petition required said respondent to appear in said Court and answer or otherwise defend thereto on or before the 30th day after the last notice hereof is published and if the Respondent fails to do so judgment by default may be entered against him for the relief demanded in the petition.
Now, therefore, by order of said court, the said defendant above named is hereby notified of the filing and pendency of Petition of Dissolution of Marriage against him and that unless Nathan Bass appear and answers or otherwise defends thereto at the calling of said cause within 30 days after the last notice of the action is published, judgment by default may be entered against him for the relief demanded in the petition.
Missy Applegate
Clerk,
Scott County Courts
Joseph Leon Payne
6439-72
Payne Law Office, LLC
377 W. Main St.
Austin, IN 47102
812-794-4100
Counsel for Petitioner
12/25, 1/15, 1/22 hspaxlp.