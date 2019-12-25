Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

VOUCHERS TO BE PRESENTED TO SCOTT COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Court Claim to be approved 1/15/2020

Indiana Judges Assoc., 200.00; Jason Mount, 50.00; Matthew Bender & Co Lexis, 241.10; The Office Shop 97.80.

12/25 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

BEFORE THE SCOTTSBURG CITY COUNCIL

IN RE THE MATTER OF THE PETITION TO VACATE A PORTION OF WANDA STREET, SCOTTSBURG, INDIANA

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION TO VACATE A PORTION OF

WANDA STREET

The Scottsburg City Council shall hold a hearing on a Petition to Vacate part of the east end of Wanda Street in Scottsburg, Indiana on January 6, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at the Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN 47170. Copies of the Petition, which was filed by property owner William H. Graham, are available for public inspection at the Office of the Clerk-Treasurer of the City of Scottsburg, City Hall, Scottsburg, Indiana. At the time and place of the hearing interested parties may appear and comment upon the Petition, and any person aggrieved by the proposed vacation of the street may object to it as provided in Indiana Code 36-7-3-13. After the hearing on the Petition, the Scottsburg City Council may, by Ordinance, vacate that portion of Wanda Street described in the Petition.

Dated: December 20, 2019.

Janetta C. Hardy

Clerk-Treasurer,

City of Scottsburg

12/25 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

BEFORE THE SCOTTSBURG CITY COUNCIL

IN RE THE MATTER OF THE PETITION TO VACATE A PORTION OF HIGH STREET, SCOTTSBURG, INDIANA

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION TO VACATE A PORTION OF HIGH STREET

The Scottsburg City Council shall hold a hearing on a Petition to Vacate a portion of High Street in Scottsburg, Indiana, on January 6, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at the Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN 47170. Copies of the Petition, which was filed on behalf of the City of Scottsburg, by the City Attorney, are available for public inspection at the Office of the Clerk-Treasurer of the City of Scottsburg, City Hall, Scottsburg, Indiana. At the time and place of the hearing interested parties may appear and comment upon the Petition, and any person aggrieved by the proposed vacation of the street may object to it as provided in Indiana Code 36-7-3-13. After the hearing on the Petition, the Scottsburg City Council may, by Ordinance, vacate that portion of High Street described in the Petition.

Dated: December 20, 2019.

Janetta C. Hardy

Clerk-Treasurer,

City of Scottsburg

12/25 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT

FOR THE COUNTY OF SCOTT

STATE OF INDIANA

CAUSE NO.: 72D01-1910-DC-144

IN RE THE MARRIAGE OF

Johnathon D. Catlett

Petitioner,

and

Teresa C. Catlett

Respondent.

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

TO: Teresa C. Catlett

Whereabouts Unknown

To the above person named as the Respondent and any other person who may be concerned.

You are hereby notified that there has been filed in the Scott Superior Court a Verified Petition for Dissolution of Marriage by the person named as Petitioner. This notice by publication is specifically directed to the following named individual, Teresa C. Catlett, whose whereabouts are unknown.

If you have a claim for relief against this petitioner arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer.

You are further notified that you have thirty (30) days from the date of the publication of this notice in which to respond to the Petition filed on Oct. 21, 2019 in the Scott Superior Court, Scott County, Indiana, and, in the event of your failure to do so, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition for Dissolution.

In the event you fail to appear for said hearing, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition.

Dated: November 1, 2019

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Superior Court

Johnathon D. Catlett

12/11, 12/18, 12/25 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF JACKSON, SS:

IN THE JACKSON CIRCUIT COURT

ANNUAL TERM, 2019

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PAUL L. DODGE, Deceased.

CAUSE NO.: 36C01-1808-EM-000059

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Notice is hereby given that Travis J. Thompson was, on the 13th day of November, 2019, appointed Administrator of the Estate of Paul L. Dodge, deceased, who died on the 2nd day of July, 2018.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 4th day of December, 2019.

MELISSA J. HAYES

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

FOR JACKSON COUNTY, INDIANA

Prepared by:

Travis J. Thompson, #22549-49

FARROW & THOMPSON, P.C.

113 East Second Street

P. O. Box 644

Seymour, Indiana 47274

Telephone: (812) 522-6949

12/18, 12/25 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NUMBER: 72C01-1912-EU-000039

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

MILDRED M. NAY, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Sara Nay Feltner was on December 10, 2019, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Mildred M. Nay, deceased, who died on December 2, 2019. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: December 10, 2019.

Missy Applegate

CLERK, SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

KERRY THOMPSON, #840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: kthompson@htllawyers.com

Attorney for the Estate of Mildred M. Nay

12/18, 12/25 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

In the Scott Superior Court

State of Indiana

Cause No. 72D01-1912-MI-063

In the Matter of the Petition to Change Name of Belinda Kay Grippa

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

Notice is hereby given that Petitioner, Belinda Kay Grippa, has applied to the Scott Superior Court, Scott County, State of Indiana, to have her name changed to, Belinda Kay Maxie, and that said Petition and Application will be heard by the Scott Superior Court on February 3, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. Any person wishing to object to this name change must either appear in person at the state and time prescribed above for said hearing or file written objections with the Court on or before said date outlining their objections thereto.

Belinda Kay Grippa, Petitioner

John F. Dietrich

Attorney At Law

63 W. Wardell

Scottsburg, IN 47170

812-752-2344

Attorney No. 14224-53

12/25, 1/15, 1/22 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Scott Superior Court

State of Indiana

Cause No. 72D01-1911-DC-159

In Re The Marriage Of

Cami Nicole Bass

Petitioner

and

Nathan Bass

Respondent

PUBLICATION

Be it known that on the 14th day of November, 2019, the above named petitioner by counsel, Joseph Leon Payne, filed in the office of the Clerk of the Courts of Scott County, in the State of Indiana, a Petition for Dissolution of Marriage against the above named Respondent and the said Petitioner having also filed in said Clerk’s Office the affidavit of a competent person, showing that the residence of the Respondent, Nathan Bass, upon diligent inquiry, is unknown, and that said cause of action is for dissolution of marriage and that the Respondent is a necessary party thereto and whereas said Petitioner having by endorsement on said petition required said respondent to appear in said Court and answer or otherwise defend thereto on or before the 30th day after the last notice hereof is published and if the Respondent fails to do so judgment by default may be entered against him for the relief demanded in the petition.

Now, therefore, by order of said court, the said defendant above named is hereby notified of the filing and pendency of Petition of Dissolution of Marriage against him and that unless Nathan Bass appear and answers or otherwise defends thereto at the calling of said cause within 30 days after the last notice of the action is published, judgment by default may be entered against him for the relief demanded in the petition.

Missy Applegate

Clerk,

Scott County Courts

Joseph Leon Payne

6439-72

Payne Law Office, LLC

377 W. Main St.

Austin, IN 47102

812-794-4100

Counsel for Petitioner

12/25, 1/15, 1/22 hspaxlp.