ISP Arrests Four On Gun, Meth, Pot Charges Near Crothersville

Four people were arrested on numerous drug and weapon charges following a traffic stop on I-65 in southern Jackson County last Wednesday, Dec. 11.

The investigation began when Indiana State Police Trooper Jason Hankins stopped a 1999 Toyota passenger car for a traffic violation on I-65 northbound near the 38 mile marker near Crothersville around 12:30 p.m. During the course of the traffic stop, Trooper Hankins smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, officers located over 600 grams of marijuana, methamphetamine, digital scales, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun.

All four occupants of the vehicle from Lansing, Michigan were arrested on charges of dealing marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of handgun without a permit, and possession of paraphernalia.

Arrested was the driver of the vehicle, Mercedes N. Santibanez, 23, of Lansing, MI; and passengers Kera M. Jackson, 26, of Lansing, MI; Tylor L. Hintz, 24, of Lansing, MI; and Anthony E. Jean, 21, of Lansing, MI

All four were transported to the Jackson County Jail where they were incarcerated.

Trp. Hankins was assisted by other troopers from the Versailles and Sellersburg Posts as well as officers from the Crothersville Police Department.