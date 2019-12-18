Deputies Serve Search Warrant; Four Go To Jail On Drug Charges

Serving a search warrant as a part of a routine investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office resulted in four people incarcerated on drug charges last Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Scott County deputies with the assistance of the Indiana State Police went to 33 Harrod Road in northern rural Scott County. While conducting the search a large amount of prescription pills and marijuana were located. As a result the four people found at the residence were arrested.

Trenton Moore, 26, of Austin was arrested for dealing in marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of a legend drug, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement and held on a Jackson County Circuit Court warrant to revoke probation.

Bethany Holder, 19, of Scottsburg was arrested for visiting a common nuisance.

Chatana McCreary, 30, of Underwood was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, possession of paraphernalia and visiting a common nuisance.

Dustin Helton, 34, of Deputy was arrested for visiting a common nuisance.

All four were incarcerated in Scott County Jail.