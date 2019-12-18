Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

SCOTT COUNTY

PROPERTY TAX ABATEMENTS GRANTED

FOR TAX YEAR 2019 PAY 2020

New For Tax Year 2019 Pay 2020 AMOUNT TERM

Austin Tri-Hawk Automotive, Inc

2001 West Just Industrial Pkwy

Austin, Indiana 47102 $ 8,721,144 10 Years

American Plastic Molding Corp

965 South Elm Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170 $ 367,257 5 Years

Buchanan Group Services, LLC

161 West McClain Avenue

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170 $ 33,235 10 Years

Jackson Connect

274 East Base Road

Brownstown, Indiana 47220 $ 328,760 10 Years

Morgan Foods

90 West Morgan Street

Austin, Indiana 47102 $ 9,167,127 10 Years

Multi-Color Corporation

2281 South US Highway 31

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170 $ 590,190 5 Years

TOTAL NEW ABATEMENTS FOR

TAX YEAR 2019 PAY 2020 $ 19,207,713

TOTAL REAL PROPERTY ABATEMENTS

FOR 2019 PAY 2020 $ 7,908,400

TOTAL PERSONAL PROPERTY ABATEMENTS

FOR 2019 PAY 2020 $ 37,100,540

TOTAL VACANT BUILDING ABATEMENTS

FOR 2019 PAY 2020 $ -0-

December 18, 2019 Tammy Stout Johnson, Scott County Auditor

LEGAL NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Town of Crothersville will hold a public hearing on Monday, January 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM, in Crothersville Town Hall, 111 E. Howard St., Crothersville, IN 47229, to provide citizens an opportunity to express their views on community development and housing needs, past community development and housing activities, and the recently completed rehabilitation grant program. The $120,504.00 grant was awarded through the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority using Community Development Block Grant Funds.

Citizens are invited to provide comments regarding these issues either at the public hearing or by prior written statement. Written comments should be directed to Town Hall, 111 E. Howard St., Crothersville, IN 47229. The phone number is (812) 793-2311.

LEGAL NOTICE

The following will be sold for charges:

123 W MAIN ST AUSTIN

On 01/10/2020 @ 09:00 a.m.

2004 JEEP

1J4GW48S94C134188

$1,765.00

LEGAL NOTICE

SCOTTSBURG MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC UTILITY

Scottsburg, Indiana

Proposed Rate Adjustment Applicable to the 1st Quarter 2020 and Supporting Schedules

For use with approved electric rates and usage for the period: January 2020, February 2020, and March 2020

and utility bills payable: March 2020, April 2020 and May 2020

Rate Adjustments

The Rate Adjustments shall be on the basis of a Purchase Power Cost Adjustment Tracking Factor occasioned solely by changes in the cost of purchased power and energy, in accordance with the Order of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, approved on December 13, 1980 in Cause No. 36835-S3 as follows:

Rate Adjustments applicable to the Rate Schedules are as follows:

Residential Service

Rate R ($0.005713) per kWh

Single Phase Commercial Service

Rate C ($0.005690) per kWh

Three Phase Commercial Service

Rate C ($0.005690) per kWh

General Service

Rate GS ($0.005661) per kWh

Industrial Service

Rate IS ($0.005641) per kWh

Optional Large Industrial Service Rate OLIS Billed on IMPA’s ECA Factors

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PROPOSED PRECINCT BOUNDARY CHANGES

To the voters of Scott County:

You are notified that the Election Division of the Office of the Secretary of State of Indiana has determined that a proposed order by the Scott County Board of Commissioners to change certain precinct boundaries within this county would comply with state law, and that the Election Division has notified the Commissioners that precinct boundaries may be established in accordance with the county’s proposed order.

The boundaries of the following existing precincts would be changed by the adoption of the county’s proposed order:

Vienna 2 Vienna 6

Vienna 3 Vienna 1

Any registered voter of this County may object to the county’s proposed order by filing a sworn statement with the Election Division. This statement must set forth the voter’s specific objections to the proposed order, and request that a hearing be conducted by the Indiana Election Commission umder the Administrative Order’s and Procedures Act

(Indiana Code 4-21.5).

The mailing address of the Election Division is:

Election Division of the Office of the Secretary of State of Indiana

302 West Washington Street, Room E-204

Indianapolis, IN 46204-2743

Any objection to the proposed order must be filed with the Election Division no later than noon, Indianapolis time on December 27, 2019. A complete copy of the county’s proposed order is available for public inspection and copying at the Circuit Clerk’s Office and the Election Division.

The Scott County Board of Commissioners

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice To Bidders

Notice is hereby given that Scott County, Indiana, acting by and through its Board of Commissioners, will receive sealed bids at the office of the Auditor, Scott County Courthouse, Scottsburg, Indiana until 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 for the 2019-2020 Community Crossing Paving Projects.

At the approximate hour of 10:30 a.m. local time on January 15, 2020 all bids for this work will be opened and read aloud in the Scott County Courthouse at 1 East McClain Ave., Suite 128, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170.

The bidder must file with their seal bid, a certified check or bid bond in the amount of equal to ten (10%) percent of the total bid, payable to the Scott County Board of Commissioners, The above check or bid bond is to ensure the execution of the contract on which such bid is made.

All bids unless otherwise specified, shall be considered a firm bid for the entire contract period (Jan. 1, 2020-Dec. 1, 2020). Bids shall be submitted on the prescribed forms with Form 96 and Non Collusion Affidavit and Proof of Liability Insurance.

The Board of Commissioners retain the right to negotiate with any and all bidders, after bids are submitted, should all bids exceed the amount of funds appropriated by the County for said services or materials. The Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and/or to waive any informality in the bidding and to accept bids as it deems to be in the best interest of the County.

Specifications are on file at the Scott County Highway Department.

Date: December 10, 2019

Scott County Board of Commissioners

Mike Jones, Member

Robert Tobias, Member

John Lizenby, Member

Attest:

Tammy Stout Johnson.

Auditor

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Scott County Board of Commissioners will be receiving bids at the Office of the Scott County Auditor, Scott County Courthouse, 1 East McClain Ave Suite 130, Scottsburg, IN 47170, until 4:30 p.m. EST, January 13, 2020 for furnishing and delivering the following materials and supple requisitions by the Scott County Highway Superintendent for construction, maintenance and repairs of County roads and bridges in the calendar year 2020.

Item

Unleaded Gasoline, 89 Octane Medium Grade-Delivered by tanker loads delivered to Highway Department Diesel Fuel No. 1, Dyed Low Sulfur-Delivered by tanker loads to Highway Department Diesel Fuel No. 2, Dyed Low Sulfur-Delivered by tanker loads to Highway Department with 10% Soy Diesel Additive and with 10% Diesel Additive High Performance Cold Mix Furnished Bituminous Material Furnished Bituminous (virgin) Materials & rental of paver and related equipment at job site Bituminous (virgin) Materials furnished & delivered and rental of paver and related equipment at job site. Stone all sizes- CPU @ quarry Corrugated Poly Pipe.

Bids are to be let on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. EST, in the Scott County Commissioners room in the Conference room of the Scott County Government Building.

All bids are to be firm bids except gasoline and diesel fuel.

All bids must be submitted to and file stamped by the staff of the Scott County Auditor by Friday, January 13, 2020, at 4:30 p.m or before.

All bids must be on approved forms by the Indiana State Board of Accounts, which can be obtained at the Auditor’s Office.

All bids will require a bid bond in the sum of $5,000.00 and may be certified check or surety bond.

It is our request that bidders provide pricing information ONLY for those items for which bids are sought and that each item be described in the bid as described above in this Notice to Bidders list. Except where no specific sizes are requested (stone and pipe), Responsive bids should provide pricing for each requested line item.

The Board of Commissioners may waive any bids with irregularities and may accept or reject any bids submitted.

If you need further information, the Scott County Highway Superintendent can be reached at (812) 752-8470.

Dated: December 9, 2019

Jill Baker

Scott County Highway Superintendent

Scott County, Indiana

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT

FOR THE COUNTY OF SCOTT

STATE OF INDIANA

CAUSE NO.: 72D01-1910-DC-144

IN RE THE MARRIAGE OF

Johnathon D. Catlett

Petitioner,

and

Teresa C. Catlett

Respondent.

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

TO: Teresa C. Catlett

Whereabouts Unknown

To the above person named as the Respondent and any other person who may be concerned.

You are hereby notified that there has been filed in the Scott Superior Court a Verified Petition for Dissolution of Marriage by the person named as Petitioner. This notice by publication is specifically directed to the following named individual, Teresa C. Catlett, whose whereabouts are unknown.

If you have a claim for relief against this petitioner arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer.

You are further notified that you have thirty (30) days from the date of the publication of this notice in which to respond to the Petition filed on Oct. 21, 2019 in the Scott Superior Court, Scott County, Indiana, and, in the event of your failure to do so, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition for Dissolution.

In the event you fail to appear for said hearing, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition.

Dated: November 1, 2019

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Superior Court

Johnathon D. Catlett

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF AN AMENDMENT TO THE ANIMAL ORDINANCE FOR THE TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE, INDIANA

Property owners and other interested parties in the Town of Crothersville, Indiana (“Town”) are hereby notified that the Town Council adopted an amended animal ordinance on December 3, 2019. The ordinance contains fines and penalties for violations by reference to prior ordinances. The ordinance is designated as ordinance 2019–9. In relevant part, the ordinance states as follows:

§90.20 of the Crothersville Town Code shall be amended to add a new subsection as follows: It shall be unlawful for any person owning or having control or custody of any animal to permit the animal to defecate upon the public property of the town or upon the private property of another unless the person immediately removes the feces and properly disposes of it; provided, however, that, nothing herein contained authorizes such person to enter upon the private property of another without permission. Disabled persons who use service dogs are exempt from this provision. The applicable penalty provisions of the Crothersville Town Code apply to this provision.

The complete text of the amended animal ordinance is available for examination and copying at the office of the Clerk-Treasurer at the Town Hall of the Town of Crothersville, 111 East Howard Street, Crothersville, Indiana 47229 during normal business hours.

Dated: December 4, 2019

Terry Richey

Clerk-Treasurer

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PETITION FOR VOLUNTARY ANNEXATION OF REAL ESTATE

Notice is hereby given that the Town Council of Crothersville, Indiana will hold a public hearing on Petitions for Voluntary Annexation of Real Estate. The hearing will be held January 7, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Town Hall, 111 E. Howard Street, Crothersville, Indiana.

Written comments or objections to the provisions of said annexation may be filed with the Clerk-Treasurer before such hearing and will be heard by the Town Council at the time and place specified.

Interested persons who want to present their views upon the proposed annexation, either in writing or verbally, will be given the opportunity to be heard. Copies of the proposed annexation and fiscal plan may be examined, made available, or copied at the Office of the Clerk-Treasurer, Town Hall, 111 E. Howard Street, Crothersville, Indiana

The legal descriptions of the proposed annexation are attached to this notice:

Town of Crothersville, Indiana

By: Terry Richey, Clerk-Treasurer

Murphy Real Estate:

Tract 1:

A part of the Southeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section Fifteen (15), Township four (4) North, Range Six (6) East, more particularly described as follows: Commencing at found corner post at the Southeast corner of the Quarter Quarter Section; thence along the South line of the Quarter Quarter Section and subsequently following an existing fence West; (an assumed bearing) 319.43 feet; to a found iron pin on the Easterly right-of-way of U.S. Highway 31; thence along the right-of-way, North 28 degrees 57 minutes 50 seconds West 831.20 feet to a set iron at the point of beginning of the description; thence continuing along the right-of-way North 28 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds West 891.50 feet to a found steel post on the North line of the Quarter Quarter, thence along the North line, North 89 degrees 50 minutes 57 seconds East 237.44 feet to a set iron pin, thence South 23 Degrees 36 minutes 50 seconds East 778.29 feet to a set iron pin, thence South 81 degrees 22 minutes 0 seconds West 208.71 feet to the point of beginning, containing 4.000 acres, more or less.

Tract 2:

A part of the Southeast quarte of the Northeast quarter of Section Fifteen (15), Township Four (4) North, Range Six (6) East, more particularly described as follows; Commencing at a found corner post at the Southeast corner of the Quarter Quarter Section, thence along the South line of the Quarter Quarter Section and subsequently following an existing fence West (an assumed bearing) 319.45 feet to a found iron pin on the Easterly right-of0way of U.S. Highway 31; thence along the right-of-way North 28 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds West 831l20 feet to a set iron pin, thence North 61 degrees 22 minutes 10 seconds East 208.71 feet to a set iron pin at the point of beginning of this description; thence North 28 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds West 773.28 feet to a set iron pin on the North line of the Quarter Quarter Section; thence along the North line North 39 degrees 50 minutes 57 seconds East 278.45 feet to a set iron pin, thence South 28 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds East 645.50 feet to a set iron pin; thence South 51 degrees 22 minutes 10 seconds West 244.75 feet to the point of beginning, containing 4.000 acres, more or less.

Excepting from said Tract 1 and Tract II

A part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 15, Township 4 North, Range 6 East, Jackson County, Indiana more particularly described as follows: Commencing at found corner post at the Southeast corner of said Quarter Quarter Section, thence along the South line of said Quarter Quarter Section and subsequently following an existing fence West (an assumed bearing) 319.43 feet to a found iron pin on the Easterly right-of-way of U.S. Highway 31; thence along said right-of-way, North 28 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds West 831.20 feet to a found iron pin at the point of beginning of this description; thence continuing along said right-of-way, North 23 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds West 208.71 feet to a set iron pin, thence North 51 degrees 22 minutes 10 seconds East 208.71 feet to a set iron pin, thence South 28 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds East 208.71 feet to a set iron pin thence South 81 degrees 22 minutes 10 seconds West 208.71 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1.000 acre, more of less, subject to all legally established rights-of-way and easements. ALSO EXCEPTION, a part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 15, Township 4 North, Range 6 East, Jackson County, Indiana more particularly described as follows; Commencing at found corner post at the Southeast corner of said Quarter Quarter Section; thence along the South line of said Quarter Quarter Section and subsequently following an existing fence West (an assumed bearing) 319.43 feet to a found iron pin on the Easterly right-of-way of U.S. Highway 31; thence along said right-of-way, North 28 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds West 831.20 feet to a found iron pin; thence North 81 degrees 22 minutes 10 seconds East 208.71 feet to a found iron pin at the point of beginning of his description; thence North 28 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds West 208.71 feet to a set iron pin; thence North 81 degrees 22 minutes 10 seconds East 244.75 feet to a set iron pin; thence South 28 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds East 208.71 feet to a found iron pin; thence South 61 degrees 22 minutes 10 seconds West 244.78 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1.173acres, more or less.

Hougland Real Estate:

Lot Number 161 in Preston Rider’s Addition to the Town of Crothersville.

ALSO, a part of the Southeast quarte of the Northeast quarter of Section 15, Township 4 North, Range 6 East, more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a found cornerpost at the southeast corner of said quarter quarter section; thence along the south line of said quarter quarter section and subsequently following an existing fence West (an assumed bearing) 319.43 feet to a set iron pin on the easterly right-of-way of U.S. Highway 31; thence along said right-of-way North 28 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds West 1,555.70 feet to a found steel post on the north line of said quarter quarter section; thence along said north line, North 89 degrees 50 minutes 57 seconds East 21,044.07 feet to a found corner post at the northeast corner of said quarter quarter section; thence along the East line of said quarter quarter section and subsequently following an existing fence South 00 degrees 12 minutes 48 seconds East 1,339.28 feet to the point of beginning, containing 20.951 acres, more or less.

EXCEPT:

A part of the Southeast quarter of the Northeast quarter of Section Fifteen (15), Township Four (4) North, Range Six (6) East, more particularly described as follows: Commencing at found corner post at the Southeast corner of the Quarter Quarter Section; thence along the South line of the Quarter Quarter Section and subsequently following an existing fence West (an assumed bearing) 319.43 feet to a found iron pin on the Easterly right-of-way of U.S. Highway 31; thence along the right-of-way, North 28 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds West 163.78 feet to a set iron pin at the point of beginning of this description; thence continuing along said right-of-way, North 28 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds West 417.42 feet to a set iron pin; thence North 61 degrees 22 minutes 10 seconds East 208.71 feet to a set iron pin; thence South 28 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds East 417.42 feet to a set iron pin; thence South 61 degrees 22 minutes 10 seconds West 208.71 feet to the point of beginning containing 2.000 acres, more or less.

ALSO EXCEPT:

A part of the Southeast quarter of the Northeast quarter of Section Fifteen (15), Township Four (4) North, Range Six (6) East, more particularly described as follows: Commencing at found corner post at the Southeast corner of the Quarter Quarter Section; thence along the South line of the Quarter Quarter Section and subsequently following an existing fence West (an assumed bearing) 319.43 feet to a found iron pin on the Easterly right-of-way of U.S. Highway 31; thence along the right-of-way, North 28 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds West 631.20 feet to a set iron pin at the point of beginning of this description; thence continuing along the right-of-way North 28 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds West 891.50 feet to a found steel post on the North line of the Quarter Quarter; thence along the North line, North 89 degrees 50 minutes 57 seconds East 237.44 feet to a set iron pin; thence South 28 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds East 778.2 feet to a set iron pin; thence South 61 degrees 22 minutes 10 seconds West 208.71 feet to the point of beginning, containing 4.000 acres, more

ALSO EXCEPT:

A part of the Southeast quarter of the Northeast quarter of Section Fifteen (15), Township Four (4) North, Range Six (6) East, more particularly described as follows: Commencing at a found corner post at the Southeast corner of the Quarter Quarter Section; thence along the South line of the Quarter Quarter Section and subsequently following an existing fence West (an assumed bearing) 319.43 feet to a found iron pin on the Easterly right-of-way of U.S. Highway 31; thence along the right-of-way, North 28 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds West 631.20 feet to a set iron pin; thence North 61 degrees 22 minutes 10 seconds East 208.71 feet to a set iron pin at the point of beginning of this description; thence North 28 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds West 778.28 feet to a set iron pin on the North line of the Quarter Quarter Section; thence along the North line, North 89 degrees 50 minutes 57 seconds East 278.46 feet to a set iron pin; thence South 28 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds East 645.50 feet to a set iron pin; thence South 61 degrees 22 minutes 10 seconds West 244.76 feet to the point of beginning, containing 4.00 acres, more or less.

ALSO, a part of the Southeast quarter of Section 15, and a part of the Southwest quarter of Section 14, all in Township 4 North, Range 6 East, more particularly as follows: Commencing at a found corner post at the Northeast corner of the Southeast quarter of said Section 15; thence West (an assumed bearing) 433.30 feet to a found right-of-way marker on the westerly right-of-way of U.S. Highway 31; thence along said right-of-way South 28 degrees 57 minutes 42 seconds East 450.00 feet to a found right-of-way marker at the point of beginning of this description; thence continuing along said right-of-way South 28 degrees 57 minutes 42 seconds East 1,261.10 feet to a found right-of-way marker; thence continuing along said right-of-way South 27 degrees 50 minutes 26 seconds East 250.82 feet to a found right-of-way marker; thence continuing along said right-of-way South 28 degrees 25 minutes 17 seconds East 420.22 feet to a found right-of-way marker on the northerly right-of-way of 1-65; thence along said Interstate right-of-way and subsequently following an existing fence South 40 degrees 30 minutes 22 seconds West 255.73 feet to a found fence post on the easterly right-of-way of the Conrail (Pennsylvania) Railroad; thence along said railroad right-of-way and subsequently following an existing fence North 28 degrees 52 minutes 37 seconds West 2.022.28 feet to a found right-of-way marker; thence along an existing fence North 61 degrees 09 minutes 28 second East 245.36 feet to the point of beginning, containing 3.518 acres, more or less, in Section 15 and 7.596 acres, more or less, in Section 14, for a total of 11.114 acres, more or less.

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF JACKSON, SS:

IN THE JACKSON CIRCUIT COURT

ANNUAL TERM, 2019

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PAUL L. DODGE, Deceased.

CAUSE NO.: 36C01-1808-EM-000059

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Notice is hereby given that Travis J. Thompson was, on the 13th day of November, 2019, appointed Administrator of the Estate of Paul L. Dodge, deceased, who died on the 2nd day of July, 2018.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 4th day of December, 2019.

MELISSA J. HAYES

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

FOR JACKSON COUNTY, INDIANA

Prepared by:

Travis J. Thompson, #22549-49

FARROW & THOMPSON, P.C.

113 East Second Street

P. O. Box 644

Seymour, Indiana 47274

Telephone: (812) 522-6949

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NUMBER: 72C01-1912-EU-000039

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

MILDRED M. NAY, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Sara Nay Feltner was on December 10, 2019, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Mildred M. Nay, deceased, who died on December 2, 2019. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: December 10, 2019.

Missy Applegate

CLERK, SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

KERRY THOMPSON, #840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: kthompson@htllawyers.com

Attorney for the Estate of Mildred M. Nay

