Road Rage Lands Vernon Township Man In Jail

A rural Vernon Township man was incarcerated last week on a variety of charges after a report of road rage in Carr Township, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy Mitch Ray.

Andrew Ian Allman, 27, of the 8200 block of S 950 E southwest of Crothersville is charged with felony charges of battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, as well as reckless driving, aggressive driving, leaving the scene of an accident, two counts of criminal mischief and two counts of criminal recklessness.

According to Ray’s report, the sheriff’s department received calls Sunday morning, Dec. 1, of a road rage incident and a vehicle leaving the scene of an accident in the 8000 block of W 425 S in Carr Township.

Witnesses told Ray that a red Chevrolet pickup driven by Allman damaged landscaping, a Rumpke dumpster, and a Jackson County Water Utility meter.

Those witnesses also reported that Allman appeared to be attempting to ram a gold Ford F-150 with his pickup along a portion of the roadway that had steep drop offs.

According to authorities, Allman was on house arrest at the time of the incident and it was confirmed through his GPS that he was in the area at the time of the incident.

Ray arrested Allman and transported him to Jackson County Jail where he remains on a $2,000 cash bond.