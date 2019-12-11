Some Thoughts To Ponder…

by Curt Kovener

•If Jimmy cracks corn and no one cares, why is there a song about him?

•Why is the alarm clock going ‘off’ when it actually turns on?

•Why are the called stairs inside but stps outside?

•If love is blind, how can we believe in love at first sight?

•Why do toasters always have a setting that burns bread to a blackened crisp which no decent human being would eat?

•Why is it that rain drops but snow falls?

•Why doesn’t a chicken egg taste like chicken?

•Why is it that cargo is transported by ship while a shipment is transported by car?

•What was the best thing before sliced bread?

•Is there an opposite of opposite?

•If you try to fail and succeed, what did you just do?

•Why does Goofy stand erect while Pluto remains on all fours? They’re both dogs!

•Why do they call it “getting your pet fixed” if afterwards it doesn’t work anymore?

•Where in the nursery rhyme does it say Humpty Dumpty is an egg?

•If corn oil is made from corn and vegetable oil is made from vegetables, where does baby oil come from?

•Why do you get on a bus but into a car?

•Why is the ‘Alphabet Song’ and ‘Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star’ the same tune?

•I know you can be overwhelmed and I know that you can be underwhelmed. But can you just be whelmed?

•Why do fat chance and slim chance mean the same thing.

•Why does Donald Duck wear a towel when he comes out of the shower when we doesn’t ever where pants?

•Did Adam & Eve have navels?