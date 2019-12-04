Crothersville Christmas Celebration Begins This Friday

This Friday, Dec. 6, Christmas in the ‘Ville will begin with the Tree Lighting at the Stoplight Corner at 6 p.m., and then proceed with a number of festivities at Hamacher Hall.

Santa will read “The Night Before Christmas,” and talk with the children. There will be the traditional Cookies and Carols, featuring cookies and punch and the singing of Christmas carols and songs.

Also featured will be the Christmas auction, with a large assortment of donated items and sweet treats. Funds raised from the auction will be used for maintenance and improvements of Hamacher Hall facilities.

This annual event, sponsored by the Crothersville Historical and Cultural Arts Association, is open to the public.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 25, there will be a mailbox in front of town hall for Letters to Santa. Letters will be accepted until Christmas. Letters in the box by Dec. 20, which include a return address will receive a letter back from Santa, according to Crothersville Parks Board President Ron Foster.

He said the Parks Board will once again be hosting an outside Christmas decoration contest.

Anyone residing inside town limits is eligible. All you have to do is contact the Parks Board through Facebook or call 812-390-8217 to get on the list to be judged, said Foster.

Decorations need to be ready and illuminated, by Wednesday, Dec. 11, for photos for the People’s Choice Award. Judges will make rounds on Thursday, Dec. 12, for other prizes.

Pictures for the People’s Choice Award will be on the Parks Board Facebook page late on Dec. 11.

The community’s annual Christmas parade is set to step off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. Everyone is welcome to enter: floats, cars, walking units, all organizations and individuals. Line up begins at Bard Street Park at 5 p.m.

Cookies with Santa at the Fire Department will follow the Parade.

Outdoor lighting winners will be announced then, Foster said.