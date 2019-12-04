Christmas Parade, Open House Kicks Off Austin Holiday Season This Saturday

Austin residents will enjoy a day of Christmas cheer with this year’s annual Christmas Parade featuring a community Open House following the parade. The Austin Christmas Parade will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The Austin Christmas Parade will start at the corner of Broadway and U.S. 31, and head south on U.S. 31 to the first Austin Elementary School entrance just south of the stop light.

Santa Claus will come to town once again in this year’s parade. He will be joined by other floats and parade attractions promising goodies for the children. Residents are encouraged to line the sides on U.S. 31 on the parade route and enjoy the city’s holiday tradition. “There are many spots along U.S. 31 for residents to watch the parade,” said Mayor Dillo Bush. Adding, “The parade is sure to offer the usual set of participants including a host of classic cars, the AHS band and a number of local church and civic groups.”

In addition, there will be musical entertainment performing during the open house following the parade.

During the Open House, held at the old Austin Middle School gym, refreshments will be served and Santa Claus will be on hand for the children’s delight.

The City of Austin Beautification Committee is sponsoring this year’s community Open House.