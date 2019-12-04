Thanksgiving Morning Crash Claims Life of Scottsburg Driver

A two-vehicle crash in early Thanksgiving morning claimed the life of one driver and sent several others to Louisville Hospitals, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls.

On Thursday, Nov. 28, a little before 1 a.m., Scott County Dispatch received the initial call of a two-vehicle crash on SR 56 at its intersection with SR 39, just west of the Scott-Washington County line. Scott County Deputies were the first units to arrive and soon requested assistance from the Indiana State Police (ISP) and ISP Crash Reconstructionists.

Investigators believe that a black, 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier, driven by Victor Colon, 50, of Scottsburg, was southbound on SR 39 approaching the stop sign at the intersection of SR 56. At the same time, a silver, 2017 Ford Escape, driven by Stephanie Barnett, 35, Salem, was westbound on SR 56 approaching the same intersection.

Police report that the Cavalier likely pulled out onto SR 56 in front of the Ford Escape, causing the Escape to collide with the Cavalier, knocking it off the roadway.

Barnett was transported to University of Louisville Hospital (University) by ambulance, and her two juvenile passengers were transported by ambulance to Norton’s Children’s Hospital.

Colon was pronounced dead at the scene by the Washington County Coroner. The passenger of Colon’s vehicle, Barbara M. Hall, 55, Scottsburg, was airlifted to University Hospital.

ISP units were assisted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, The Scottsburg City Police Department, Scott County EMS, Scott County Fire, the Washington County Coroner, and All-Around Towing.