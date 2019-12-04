Sertoma To Perform ‘Christmas Miracle’ For Needy Youngsters

Plans are underway for the 2019 Sertoma Christmas Miracle, and applications for gifts for needy families are now available.

Applications are available at the Jackson County Health Department, WIC office, Seymour City Hall, Jackson County Department of Child Services, the Human Services office and the Jackson County Public Library in Crothersville, Medora and Seymour.

Applications are also available at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department in Brownstown during regular business hours and in Medora at Bundy Brothers.

All applications must be received by Dec. 19. Applications for toys and donors’ monetary donations may be sent to Sertoma at P.O. Box 841 Seymour, IN 47274.

Donations and applications may also be dropped off at Christmas Miracle Headquarters at Shoppes of Seymour on Tanger Blvd. in Suite 211.

The headquarters will be open Monday through Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.

All donations are used in Jackson County for the children of Jackson County. The headquarters phone number is 812-498-2275.

“We are not associated with any national or international toy drive. Anyone who donates gifts or money to Sertoma Christmas Miracle can rest assured knowing that their contribution is used only for the children of Jackson County,” said Christmas Miracle Co-Chairman Ryan Begley.

What was once a small, club-oriented service program has grown to become a communitywide project, Co-Chairman John Fox added.

“This program only exists because of the extraordinary charity of the people of our community,” Fox said. “We do not have enough members in Sertoma to pull off this large of a project without volunteers and donors. We’re truly blessed with the support of our community.”

More than 1,000 people volunteered and donated during the 2018 Christmas Miracle and served 290 families and 783 children.

“All of your toy and monetary donations, as well as donated blankets, hats and gloves, made sure we were able to help those in need past Christmas season,” Fox said.

Sertoma participates in the Charity Tracker network to avoid any duplication of services. All applications must be signed by the parent or legal guardian. Applications are accepted for children 12 years of age and younger. All children must live in Jackson County and must be home for the delivery of the gifts throughout the day on Christmas Eve.

Sertoma is a nonprofit service organization that means Service To Mankind. The club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at The Pines. Sertoma focuses on speech and hearing issues in addition to sponsoring the annual Christmas Miracle program.