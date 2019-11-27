ISP Charge 2 When Over A Pound Of Meth Found Near Crothersville

Troopers with the Indiana State Police arrested two men last Wednesday, Nov. 20, after a large quantity of methamphetamine was located in their vehicle during a traffic stop on I-65 north of Crothersville.

Trooper Randel Miller made a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Impala on northbound I-65 near the 39 mile marker around 10:30 a.m. During the traffic stop, Trp. Miller became suspicious that criminal activity was taking place and had his ISP K-9 partner Jinx conduct a walk-a-round of the exterior of the vehicle. Jinx alerted to the odor of illegal drugs coming from the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers located a plastic bag containing over 500 grams (over a pound) of suspected methamphetamine.

The driver of the vehicle, Zachary D. Williams, 37, of Lafayette, provided the trooper with a false name. The passenger in the vehicle, Mark A. Sneed, 39, of Louisville, KY was also found to be in possession of marijuana.

Williams was charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, false informing, and identity theft.

Sneed was charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana.

Both men were incarcerated in Jackson County Jail.