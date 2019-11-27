Conservation Club Plans Christmas Pitch-In; Holiday Concert

The Tri-County Conservation Club will be holding their Christmas Pitch-In on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 12:30 p.m.

Everyone is asked to bring two side dishes to share and a pie or candy dish to donate for our auction after the dinner.

Santa will be arriving around 1 p.m. to get the children’s last minute request.

This year we will be having a pie and candy auction instead of the White Elephant Sale.

Then on Monday, Dec. 16, from 5-7 p.m. the Conservation Club will host a Live Music and Soup Supper fundraiser.

The Chastain Brothers will be providing live music for the evening. The menu will be chili, soup beans and Italian veggie soup, corn bread, desserts and drinks.

Proceeds will raise the funds for the winter bills, and the rest of the needs to build the shelter house this spring.

Anyone needing directions is welcome to call Sandy at 812-793-2014 or Brian at 812-820-3639.