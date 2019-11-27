Drug Crackdown Continues In Scott County

On Friday night, Nov. 15, Scott County Deputies with the assistance of a K-9 officers from the Austin City Police Department, conducted a search warrant at 253 Berna Drive south of Scottsburg.

“The search warrant was the result of an investigation that began earlier this month,” said Sheriff Jerry Goodin. “A complaint was received by Scott County Deputy John Hartman of illegal narcotics being allegedly used and sold at the residence.”

During a search of the residence heroin and other controlled substances along with nearly $1,000 in cash were seized, police reported. Two men found at the residence were arrested.

Keith Smith, 38, of Scottsburg was charged with three counts of dealing in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a common nuisance.

Jeffrey Powell, 21, of Scottsburg was arrested for visiting a common nuisance.

Both men incarcerated at the Scott County Jail.

Lora M. Johnson, a female present at the scene during the search warrant, was transported to Scott County Hospital for medical reasons. She is now being sought by authorities after charges were filed by the Scott County Prosecutor’s Office and an arrest warrant issued by the Scott Circuit Court Judge Jason Mount last Thursday.

Lora M. Johnson, 45, 5’9″, 145 pounds, blond hair and brown eyes is wanted for possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a syringe, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Johnson is encouraged to contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 812-752-5550.

On Wednesday, Nov. 13, Deputy Hartman with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Charlestown Police Department in an attempt to serve an outstanding arrest warrant on a man in Charlestown.

Norman Adams, 35, of Lexington was arrested on a warrant charging possession of a syringe. Adams was incarcerated in Scott County Jail.

On Sunday, Nov. 17, Deputy Joe Baker conducted a ‘stop and knock’ at an apartment on Bond Street in Austin. His investigation led to the arrest of Charles Evans, 55, of Austin for possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.

On Monday, Nov. 18, Deputy Kenton Makowsky observed suspicious behavior in the parking lot of a local motel. The officer approached a vehicle with multiple occupants, one being identified as Jordan Blythe, 25, of Austin.

Blythe admitted to the officer of having syringes in a backpack belonging to him. A search of the backpack revealed an uncapped syringe and multiple other needles.

While he was being booked in to the Scott County Jail, officers found a hidden needle on Blythe.

Blythe faces charges of possession of s syringe and trafficking with an inmate.