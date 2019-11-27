Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given the taxpayers of Scott County, Indiana that the County Council of Scott County, in the Commissioners Room, Ste 128 1 E. McClain Ave, Scottsburg, IN at 9:30 am. on the 10th day of December, 2019 will consider the following additional appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

Fund Name:

Cumulative Building Fund-Other Services $60,177

General Fund-Commissioners-Other Services $60,177

Scott County Hospital Reserve-Other Services $60,177

Scott County Hospital Reserve-Other Services $234,416

General Fund-Commissioners-Other Services $235,416

LIT Special Purpose-Other Services $5,000

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: November 27th, 2019

Tammy Stout Johnson

Scott County Auditor

11/27

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana, that the proper legal officer of Jackson County at their regular meeting place at Jackson County Courthouse Annex, at 6:00 p.m. on the 11th day of December, 2019, will consider the following appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

County General Fund

Other Services & Charges 35,000

Total County General Fund 35,000

County Ambulance Service Fund

Personal Services 22,000

Total County Ambulance Service Fund 22,000

Stop Arm Violation Enforcement (SAVE) Fund

Personal Services 8,773

Total Stop Arm Violation Enforcement (SAVE) Fund 8,773

Rainy Day Fund

Other Services & Charges 65,000

Total Rainy Day Fund 65,000

Auditor’s Plat Book Fund

Other Services & Charges 1,164

Total Auditor’s Plat Book Fund 1,164

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: November 27, 2019

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Fiscal Officer

11/27

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

Cause No: 72C01-1911-EU-0037

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

DOUGLAS BURNS, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Linda Hayes was on November 19, 2019 appointed Personal Representative of the estate of Douglas Burns, deceased, who died on October 30, 2019. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: Nov 19, 2019

Missy Applegate

CLERK,

SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

KERRY THOMPSON, #840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: kthompson@htllawyers.com

Attorney for the Estate of Douglas Burns

11/27, 12/4

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF JACKSON

IN THE JACKSON CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NUMBER: 36C01-1911-EU-086

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is given that Marilyn R. McNealy, was on 19th day of November, 2019 appointed personal representative of the Estate of Margaret Louise Greene, deceased, who died testate on the 22nd day of October, 2019 and authorized to administer this estate without court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: at Brownstown, Indiana, this 19th day of November, 2019

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk

Of the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Denise K. Connell

Lorenzo, Bevers, Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

connell.denise@outlook.com

11/27, 12/4

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Notice is hereby given, that the City of Austin, Indiana, hereinafter referred to as the Owner, will receive sealed bids for the construction of the following project:

CITY OF AUSTIN 2019 ROADWAY RESURFACING PROJECT

The specifications and accompanying drawings describe the work to be done and the materials to be furnished for the construction of the improvements. The project generally consists of the following:

Asphalt overlay of approximately 10.80 miles of residential roadways located within the Austin City limits.

Sealed bids are invited and may be delivered or forwarded by registered mail, addressed to the City of Austin, City Hall, 80 W. Main St., Austin, IN 47102 until 1:00 pm (local time) on December 18, 2019. Bids received after such hour will be returned unopened. Each Bid must be enclosed in a sealed envelope bearing the title “City of Austin 2019 Roadway Repaving Project” and the name and address of the Bidder.

The bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at 1:00 pm on December 18, 2019 at the Austin City Hall.

The contract documents including plans and specifications are on file for public inspection at the following locations:

Heritage Engineering LLC, at 603 N. Shore Drive, Unit 204, Jeffersonville, IN 47130. City of Austin, City Hall, 80 W. Main St., Austin, IN 47102

Complete copies of the Bid Documents may be obtained by prospective Bidders from Heritage Engineering, LLC at 603 N. Shore Drive, Unit 204, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 at no charge. All Bidders shall be registered plan holders with the Engineer.

All bids must be submitted on the bid forms as identified in the Contract Documents and Specifications.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a certified check or acceptable bidder’s bond made payable to The City of Austin, in a sum of not less than five percent (5%) of the bid amount, which check or bond will be held by the Owner as evidence that the bidder will, if awarded the contract, enter into the same with the Owner upon notification from him to do so within ten (10) days of said notification.

Approved performance and payment bonds guaranteeing faithful and proper performance of the work and materials, to be executed by an acceptable surety company, will be required of the Contractor at the time of contract execution. The bonds will be in the amount of 100% of the Contract Price and must be in full force and effect throughout the term of the Construction Contract plus a period of twelve (12) months from the date of substantial completion.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any bid, or all bids, or to accept any bid or bids, or to make such combination of bids as may seem desirable, and to waive any and all informalities in bidding. Any bid may be withdrawn prior to the above scheduled time for the opening of bids or authorized postponement thereof. Any bid received after the time and date specified shall not be considered. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for at least ninety (90) days.

A conditional or qualified Bid will not be accepted.

Award will be made to the lowest, responsive, responsible bidder.

All applicable laws, ordinances and the rules and regulations of all authorities having jurisdiction over construction of the project shall apply to the project throughout.

Bids shall include all information requested by Indiana Form 96. Under Section III of Form 96, the Bidder shall submit a financial statement (i.e. Indiana Form 96A or equivalent). The Owner may make such investigations as deemed necessary to determine the ability of the Bidder to perform the work and the Bidder shall furnish to the Owner all such information and data for this purpose as the Owner may request. The Owner reserves the right to reject any bid if the evidence submitted by, or investigation of, such Bidder fails to satisfy the Owner that such Bidder is properly qualified to carry out the obligations of the Agreement and to complete the work contemplated therein.

Each Bidder is responsible for inspecting the Project site(s) and for reading and being thoroughly familiar with the Contract Documents and Specifications. The failure or omission of any Bidder to do any of the foregoing shall in no way relieve any Bidder from any obligation with respect to its Bid.

November 27, 2019

City of Austin

City Hall

80 W. Main St.

Austin, IN 47102

11/27, 12/4

STUCKER FORK CONSERVANCY DISTRICT

WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS – MARBLE HILL WATER TREATMENT PLANT DIVISION I – FILTERED WATER MAIN EXTENSION FOR NEW 1 MG TANK DIVISION II – NEW 1 MG FILTERED WATER STORAGE TANK

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bids for the construction of the Water System Improvements – Marble Hill Water Treatment Plant, Division I – Filtered Water Main Extension for New 1 MG Tank and Division II – New 1 MG Filtered Water Storage Tank will be received by the Stucker Fork Conservancy District, by and through its Board of Directors at their office located at 2260 U.S. Highway 31, Austin, IN 47102 until 3:00 P.M., local time, on December 16, 2019, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read. If bids are forwarded by mail, the sealed envelope containing the bid must be enclosed in another envelope addressed to the Owner at P.O. Box 274, Scottsburg, IN 47170. Any bids received after the above specified time and date will be returned unopened. Bids will be received for a single prime Contract for each Division.

A pre-bid conference will be held at 10:00 A.M., local time, on December 4, 2019 at the Stucker Fork Conservancy District office at 2260 U.S. Highway 31, Austin, IN 47102. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is highly encouraged but is not mandatory.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Midwestern Engineers, Inc., 802 W. Broadway Street, Loogootee, Indiana 47553, John W. Wetzel, P.E., 812-295-2800. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 7:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M., and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Offices as described below.

Bidding Documents also may be examined at the Stucker Fork Conservancy District office at 2260 U.S. Highway 31, Austin, IN 47102, on Mondays through Fridays between 8:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M.

Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office during the hours indicated above. Bidding Documents are available as follows: (1) online viewing by download at midwesterneng.com/planroom – $30.00, per division, (2) viewing on compact disc (as portable document format (PDF) files) for a non- refundable charge of $50.00, per division, shipping via overnight express service will not be included; (3) viewing paper-bound printed Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office either via in- person pick-up or via mail, upon Issuing Office receipt of payment for the Bidding Documents. The non- refundable cost of printed Bidding Documents is $200.00, per division, payable to Midwestern Engineers, Inc. Upon Issuing Office receipt of payment, printed Bidding Documents will be sent via the prospective Bidder’s delivery method of choice; the shipping charge will depend on the shipping method chosen. The date that the Bidding Documents are transmitted by the Issuing Office will be considered the prospective Bidder’s date of receipt of the Bidding Documents. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.

Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

Bidders shall submit proof of qualifications to perform the Work as described in the Instructions to Bidders.

The Owner may make such investigations as deemed necessary to determine the ability of the Bidder to perform the work and the Bidder shall furnish to the Owner all such information and data for this purpose as the Owner may request. The Owner reserves the right to reject any bid if the evidence submitted by, or investigation of, such Bidder fails to satisfy the Owner that such Bidder is properly qualified to carry out the obligations of the Agreement and to complete the work contemplated therein.

Each Bidder is responsible for inspecting the Project site(s) and for reading and being thoroughly familiar with the Bidding Documents. The failure or omission of any Bidder to do any of the foregoing shall in no way relieve any Bidder from any obligation with respect to its Bid.

A conditional or qualified Bid will not be accepted.

All applicable laws, ordinances, and the rules and regulations of all authorities having jurisdiction over construction of the project shall apply to the project throughout.

The work to be performed and the bid to be submitted shall include sufficient and proper sums for all general construction, mechanical installation, labor, materials, permits, licenses, insurance, and so forth incidental to and required for the construction of the facilities.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any formalities. Any bid may be withdrawn prior to the above scheduled time for the opening of bids or authorized postponement thereof. Any bid received after the time and date specified shall not be considered. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for at least ninety (90) days.

Award will be made to the low, responsive, responsible bidder.

The contractor(s) to whom the work is awarded will be required to furnish, before commencing work, a performance and payment bond in an amount equal to the bid price of the contract awarded to said contractor and certification of all insurance required in the specifications. All bonds and liability insurance shall remain in effect for the period listed in the Bidding Documents.

Section 746 of Title VII of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2017 (Division A – Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2017) and subsequent statutes mandating domestic preference applies an American Iron and Steel requirement to this project. All listed iron and steel products used in this project must be produced in the United States. The term “iron and steel products” means the following products made primarily of iron or steel: lined or unlined pipes and fittings, manhole covers and other municipal castings, hydrants, tanks, flanges, pipe clamps and restraints, valves, structural steel, reinforced precast concrete, and construction materials. The deminimis and minor components waiver apply to this contract.

Owner: Stucker Fork Conservancy District

By: Title: Date:

John Bard

Chairman, Board of Directors

November 18, 2019

11/27, 12/4

Legal Ad for School Board Attorney

The Scott County School District 2 Board of Education is seeking an attorney to serve in the capacity of School Board Attorney effective January 1, 2020 – December 31, 2020.

The attorney should be well versed in educational law, with reference to federal and state statutory and case law governing public education. The attorney should be able to provide a broad range of legal services required by the Board and the Superintendent of the school district.

The local School Board Attorney will have additional resources and support from Lewis & Kappes in Indianapolis.

If you are interested in this position, please submit a letter with your resume and billing rate by December 1st to:

Dr Marc Slaton, Superintendent of Schools

Scott County School District 2

375 East McClain Avenue

Scottsburg IN 47170

11/20, 11/27

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF JACKSON

IN THE JACKSON SUPERIOR 2 COURT

ANNUAL TERM, 2019

CAUSE NO.: 36D02-1909-AD-000030

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION FOR ADOPTION OF J.D.M

DAVID STANLEY,

Petitioner

NOTICE TO NAMED FATHER

TO: DUSTIN RAY RATLIFF

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

Dustin Ray Ratliff, who has been named the father of the child born to Heather Brook (Maple) Stanley on May 15, 2008, or who claims to be the father of the child born to Heather Brook (Maple) Stanley on May 15, 2008, is notified that a petition for adoption of the child was filed in the office of the Clerk of Jackson Superior 2 Court, 109 South Sugar Street, Brownstown, Indiana.

If Dustin Ray Ratliff seeks to contest the adoption of the child, he must file a motion to contest the adoption in accordance with IC 31-19-10-1 in the above named court, not later than thirty (30) days after the date of service of this notice.

If Dustin Ray Ratliff does not file a motion to contest the adoption within thirty (30) days after service of this notice, the above named court will hear and determine the petition for adoption. His consent will be irrevocably implied and he will lose his right to contest either the adoption or the validity of his implied consent to the adoption. He will lose his right to establish his paternity of the child, by affidavit or otherwise, in Indiana or any other jurisdiction.

Nothing Heather Brook (Maple) Stanley or anyone else says to Dustin Ray Ratliff relieves Dustin Ray Ratliff of his obligations under this notice.

Under Indiana law, a putative father is a person who is named as or claims that he may be the father of a child born out of wedlock but who has not yet been legally proven to be the child’s father. For purposes of this notice, Dustin Ray Ratliff is a putative father under the laws in Indiana regarding adoption.

This notice complies with IC 31-19-4-5 but does not exhaustively set forth a putative father’s legal obligations under the Indiana adoption statues. A person being served with this notice should consult the Indiana adoption statues.

Dated this 12th day of November, 2019.

Melissa J. Hayes

Jackson County Court Clerk

11/20, 11/27, 12/4

State of Indiana

County of Jackson

In the Jackson Superior Court 1

Cause No. 36D01-1607-PL-030

Jackson County Schneck Memorial Hospital d/b/a Schneck Medical Center

Plaintiff vs

Kelly N. Hall

Defendant

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

To: Kelly N. Hall

Plaintiff, Jackson County Schneck Memorial Hospital d/b/s Schneck Medical Center, has filed a Complaint in the Jackson Superior Court 1, Jackson County, Indiana against Kelly N. Hall. The whereabouts of Kelly N. Hall are unknown to Plaintiff. The attorney for Plaintiff is Greg S. Morin, Montgomery, Elsner & Pardieck LLP, 308 West Second Street, PO Box 647, Seymour, Indiana 47274. The nature of the suit is that the Plaintiff is seeking a judgment against the Defendant for being in default under the terms of Tuition Loan Agreement and Promissory Notes. You must respond to this Summons within thirty (30) days after the last notice of this action is published. In the event you fail to respond, the relief requested in the complaint may be granted in your absence.

In Witness whereof I have hereunto subscribed my name and affixed the seal of the Court this 8th day of November, 2019

Melissa Hays

Clerk

Jackson Superior Court 1

Montgomery, Elsner & Pardieck LLP

Greg S. Morin, #30045-49

Attorney for Plaintiff

308 West Second Street

PO Box 647

Seymour, Indiana, 47274

812-522-4109

11/20, 11/27, 12/4

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE No. 72C01-1910-GU-32

IN THE MATTER OF THE GUARDIANSHIP OF

AIDEN I. DUNN,

Minor Child.

TRENTON K. HENSLEY

Petitioner.

NOTICE — SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

TO: NATURAL FATHER OF AIDEN I. DUNN

WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN

On December 16, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. the SCOTT Circuit Court will hold a hearing to determine whether a guardian should be appointed for AIDEN I. DUNN.

At the hearing the Court will determine whether AIDEN I. DUNN is an incapacitated person or minor under Indiana law. This proceeding may substantially affect the rights of AIDEN I. DUNN.

If the Court finds that AIDEN I. DUNN is an incapacitated person or minor, the Court at the hearing shall also consider whether TRENTON HENSLEY should be appointed as guardian of AIDEN I. DUNN.

The Court may, in its discretion, appoint some other qualified person as guardian. The Court may also, in its discretion, limit the powers and duties of the guardian(s) to allow AIDEN I. DUNN to retain control over certain property and activities. The Court may also determine whether a protective order should be entered on behalf of AIDEN I. DUNN.

AIDEN I. DUNN may attend the hearing and be represented by an attorney. The petition may be heard and determined in the absence of AIDEN I. DUNN if the Court determines that the presence of AIDEN I. DUNN is not required. If AIDEN I. DUNN attends the hearing, opposes the petition, and is not represented by an attorney, the Court may appoint an attorney to represent AIDEN I. DUNN. The Court may, where required, appoint a guardian ad litem to represent AIDEN I. DUNN at the hearing.

The Court may, on its own motion or on request of any interest person, postpone the hearing to another date and time.

Attest:

Missy Applegate

Clerk,

Scott Circuit Court

/s/Devon M Sharpe

Devon M. Sharpe, #33829-49

Attorney for Petitioner

508 East Main Street

Madison, Indiana 47250

812-265-5132

11/20, 11/27, 12/4

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff Sale File number: 72-20-0001-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, January 07, 2020 at 2:00 pm

Sale Location: Scott County 911 Center, 85 E Wardell Street

Judgment to be Satisfied: $53,975.45

Cause Number: 72D01-1903-MF-000009

Plaintiff: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO BANK OF AMERICA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO LASALLE BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET INVESTMENT LOAN TRUST MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2003-BC1

Defendant: MATT SMITH and ET AL

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Lots Numbered One Hundred Forty-five (145) and One Hundred Forty-six (146) in Gibson Fourth Subdivision and Addition, to the Town of Austin, Scott County, Indiana.

Commonly Known as:

1075 WADE STREET, AUSTIN, IN 47102-1041

Parcel No. 72-03-25-430-002.000-003

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

• An entire Sheriffs Sale may be cancelled due to inclement weather or other county emergencies. If the entire Sheriffs Sale is cancelled, each parcel will be cancelled. Each parcelwill be assigned to the next available sale (normally 2 months from original sale). This will allow compliance with Indiana Code concerning posting, publication, and serving time frames. Also, new Sheriffs Sale fees will be assessed and the parcels will be automatically re-advertised. The plaintiff will be responsible for the new fees and advertising costs.

Brian C. Berger

Plaintiffs Attorney

Attorney No. 19753-45

Codilis Law, LLC

8050 Cleveland Place

Merrillville. IN 46410

(219) 736-5579

Atty File#:1029625

Jerry Goodin, Sheriff

By: Laura Boswell

Administrative Assistant

Phone: (812) 722-0865

Jennings Township

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

PLEASE SERVE:

Kim Smith

1075 Wade Street

Austin, In 47102-1041

Matt Smith

1075 Wade Street

Austin, In 47102-1041

Kim Smith

10254 West Ford Road

Lexington, In 47138

Kim Smith

1356 Kristina Court

Scottsburg, In 47170

Matt Smith

1914 East Bridgewater Road

Scottsburg, In 47170

11/20, 11/27, 12/4

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

Date & Time of Sale:

Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm

Sale Location:

Scott County 911 Center, 85 E Wardell Street

Judgment to be Satisfied:

$92,409.45

Sheriff Sale File number: 72-20-0004-SS

Cause Number: 72D01-1902-MF-000005

Plaintiff:

U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST

Defendant:

PHILLIP A. EDWARDS and ET AL

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

A part of the northeast fourth of the southwest quarter of Section 25, Township 4 North, Range 6 East, commencing at the northeast corner of said northeast fourth southwest quarter and running west with the quarter line 573 feet to THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; thence west with the quarter line 73 feet, thence south 140 feet, thence east 73 feet, thence north 140 feet to THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, containing .20 of an acre, more or less, subject to all legal highways. (tract 3 Booe Road) Also, a part of the northeast fourth of the southwest quarter of Section 25, Township 4 North, Range 6 East, commencing at the northeast corner of said northeast fourth southwest quarter and running west with the quarter line 573 feet, thence south 140 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, thence west 151 feet, thence south 78 feet, thence east 151 feet, thence north 78 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, containing .27 of an acre, more or less. SUBJECT TO ALL LIENS, EASEMENTS AND ENCUMBRANCES OF RECORD.

Commonly Known as:

1611 WEST BOOE ROAD, AUSTIN, IN 47102

Parcel No.72-03-25-310-010.000-003

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice

of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.