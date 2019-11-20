Scouts Take A Hike Posted on November 20, 2019 by Curt Kovener Crothersville Boy Scout Troop 522 completed their first overnight backcountry hiking trip November 9-10. Two members have now hiked 45 miles of the Knobstone Trail. Left to right are Evan Simo, Steve Plasse, Corey Engleking, Anita Engleking, Elijah Plasse, Luke Hilton These hikers started at the Elk Creek Lake trailhead and hiked 15 miles to the New Chapel trailhead, stopping to camp near the Leota Trailhead. “The troop would like to thank the anonymous local benefactor who donated $500 for uniforms and books,” said Scoutmaster Steve Plasse. “Visit the troop’s booth at Saturday’s FFA Craft Show to buy an evergreen wreath and other crafts.”