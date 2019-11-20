Lexington Man Arrested For Theft, Stolen Property Returned

On Friday, Nov. 8, Scott County Deputy Keith Hartman responded to a report of theft on Alsup Road in Finley Township in western Scott County. After speaking with the victim, Deputy Hartman began patrolling the area.

In a short time, he located a vehicle that was described as a possible suspect vehicle sitting at another residence. Questioning the occupant of the vehicle. Dep. Hartman observed the man in possession of an article that had just been reported stolen.

The occupant of the vehicle, Jimmy Gay, 48, of Lexington, was charged withg theft. Gay had a prior theft conviciton, according to Hartman.

Questioning Gay led Hartman to locating numerous other items that had been reported as stolen.

Hartman, working with Washington County Deputies, sought a search warrant for a residence just west of the Scott County line. The search warrant was served in the evening hours of Saturday, Nov. 9, and additional stolen items were located, Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin said, “additional charges will be sought.

“People work hard and when others steal what does not belong to them, it makes you angry,” said the sheriff. “Anytime we can recover stolen items and take an alleged thief off the streets it is a good case.”