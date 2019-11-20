Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

TO OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES:

Indiana MHC, LLC will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, on the 21st day of November, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. or as soon thereafter as possible at 1231 Birchtree Lane, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170 the property commonly known as:

Mobile Home ONLY, 1996 Fleetwood Serial number 26560, LOCATED AT 550 Rosewalk Dr. lot 30 Last known owner Sherry Gibson

This Mobile Home will be offer for sale at public auction in conformity with IC26-1-7-210 AND IC26-1-2-328 Sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws.

11/13, 11/20 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

TO OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES:

Indiana MHC, LLC will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, on the 21st day of November, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. or as soon thereafter as possible at 1231 Birchtree Lane, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170 the property commonly known as:

Mobile Home ONLY, 1997 Fleetwood Serial number TNFLV26A80562ST12 , LOCATED AT 1301 W. York Rd. lot 90 Austin, IN 47172 Last known owner Tonya Ortega.

This Mobile Home will be offer for sale at public auction in conformity with IC26-1-7-210 AND IC26-1-2-328 Sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws.

11/13, 11/20 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

VOUCHERS TO BE PRESENTED TO SCOTT COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Court Claim to be approved 12/4/2019

Brittany M Wilson, 487.83; Jason Mount, 50.00; Marsha Owens Howser, 50.00; Matthew Bender & Co Lexis, 352.32; Thomson West Payment Ctr., 3,921.44.

11/20 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Ad for School Board Attorney

The Scott County School District 2 Board of Education is seeking an attorney to serve in the capacity of School Board Attorney effective January 1, 2020 – December 31, 2020.

The attorney should be well versed in educational law, with reference to federal and state statutory and case law governing public education. The attorney should be able to provide a broad range of legal services required by the Board and the Superintendent of the school district.

The local School Board Attorney will have additional resources and support from Lewis & Kappes in Indianapolis.

If you are interested in this position, please submit a letter with your resume and billing rate by December 1st to:

Dr Marc Slaton, Superintendent of Schools

Scott County School District 2

375 East McClain Avenue

Scottsburg IN 47170

11/20, 11/27

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF JACKSON

IN THE JACKSON SUPERIOR 2 COURT

ANNUAL TERM, 2019

CAUSE NO.: 36D02-1909-AD-000030

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION FOR ADOPTION OF J.D.M

DAVID STANLEY,

Petitioner

NOTICE TO NAMED FATHER

TO: DUSTIN RAY RATLIFF

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

Dustin Ray Ratliff, who has been named the father of the child born to Heather Brook (Maple) Stanley on May 15, 2008, or who claims to be the father of the child born to Heather Brook (Maple) Stanley on May 15, 2008, is notified that a petition for adoption of the child was filed in the office of the Clerk of Jackson Superior 2 Court, 109 South Sugar Street, Brownstown, Indiana.

If Dustin Ray Ratliff seeks to contest the adoption of the child, he must file a motion to contest the adoption in accordance with IC 31-19-10-1 in the above named court, not later than thirty (30) days after the date of service of this notice.

If Dustin Ray Ratliff does not file a motion to contest the adoption within thirty (30) days after service of this notice, the above named court will hear and determine the petition for adoption. His consent will be irrevocably implied and he will lose his right to contest either the adoption or the validity of his implied consent to the adoption. He will lose his right to establish his paternity of the child, by affidavit or otherwise, in Indiana or any other jurisdiction.

Nothing Heather Brook (Maple) Stanley or anyone else says to Dustin Ray Ratliff relieves Dustin Ray Ratliff of his obligations under this notice.

Under Indiana law, a putative father is a person who is named as or claims that he may be the father of a child born out of wedlock but who has not yet been legally proven to be the child’s father. For purposes of this notice, Dustin Ray Ratliff is a putative father under the laws in Indiana regarding adoption.

This notice complies with IC 31-19-4-5 but does not exhaustively set forth a putative father’s legal obligations under the Indiana adoption statues. A person being served with this notice should consult the Indiana adoption statues.

Dated this 12th day of November, 2019.

Melissa J. Hayes

Jackson County Court Clerk

11/20, 11/27, 12/4 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Jackson

In the Jackson Superior Court 1

Cause No. 36D01-1607-PL-030

Jackson County Schneck Memorial Hospital d/b/a Schneck Medical Center

Plaintiff vs

Kelly N. Hall

Defendant

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

To: Kelly N. Hall

Plaintiff, Jackson County Schneck Memorial Hospital d/b/s Schneck Medical Center, has filed a Complaint in the Jackson Superior Court 1, Jackson County, Indiana against Kelly N. Hall. The whereabouts of Kelly N. Hall are unknown to Plaintiff. The attorney for Plaintiff is Greg S. Morin, Montgomery, Elsner & Pardieck LLP, 308 West Second Street, PO Box 647, Seymour, Indiana 47274. The nature of the suit is that the Plaintiff is seeking a judgment against the Defendant for being in default under the terms of Tuition Loan Agreement and Promissory Notes. You must respond to this Summons within thirty (30) days after the last notice of this action is published. In the event you fail to respond, the relief requested in the complaint may be granted in your absence.

In Witness whereof I have hereunto subscribed my name and affixed the seal of the Court this 8th day of November, 2019

Melissa Hays

Clerk

Jackson Superior Court 1

Montgomery, Elsner & Pardieck LLP

Greg S. Morin, #30045-49

Attorney for Plaintiff

308 West Second Street

PO Box 647

Seymour, Indiana, 47274

812-522-4109

11/20, 11/27, 12/4 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE No. 72C01-1910-GU-32

IN THE MATTER OF THE GUARDIANSHIP OF

AIDEN I. DUNN,

Minor Child.

TRENTON K. HENSLEY

Petitioner.

NOTICE — SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

TO: NATURAL FATHER OF AIDEN I. DUNN

WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN

On December 16, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. the SCOTT Circuit Court will hold a hearing to determine whether a guardian should be appointed for AIDEN I. DUNN.

At the hearing the Court will determine whether AIDEN I. DUNN is an incapacitated person or minor under Indiana law. This proceeding may substantially affect the rights of AIDEN I. DUNN.

If the Court finds that AIDEN I. DUNN is an incapacitated person or minor, the Court at the hearing shall also consider whether TRENTON HENSLEY should be appointed as guardian of AIDEN I. DUNN.

The Court may, in its discretion, appoint some other qualified person as guardian. The Court may also, in its discretion, limit the powers and duties of the guardian(s) to allow AIDEN I. DUNN to retain control over certain property and activities. The Court may also determine whether a protective order should be entered on behalf of AIDEN I. DUNN.

AIDEN I. DUNN may attend the hearing and be represented by an attorney. The petition may be heard and determined in the absence of AIDEN I. DUNN if the Court determines that the presence of AIDEN I. DUNN is not required. If AIDEN I. DUNN attends the hearing, opposes the petition, and is not represented by an attorney, the Court may appoint an attorney to represent AIDEN I. DUNN. The Court may, where required, appoint a guardian ad litem to represent AIDEN I. DUNN at the hearing.

The Court may, on its own motion or on request of any interest person, postpone the hearing to another date and time.

Attest:

Missy Applegate

Clerk,

Scott Circuit Court

/s/Devon M Sharpe

Devon M. Sharpe, #33829-49

Attorney for Petitioner

508 East Main Street

Madison, Indiana 47250

812-265-5132

11/20, 11/27, 12/4 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff Sale File number: 72-20-0001-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, January 07, 2020 at 2:00 pm

Sale Location: Scott County 911 Center, 85 E Wardell Street

Judgment to be Satisfied: $53,975.45

Cause Number: 72D01-1903-MF-000009

Plaintiff: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO BANK OF AMERICA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO LASALLE BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET INVESTMENT LOAN TRUST MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2003-BC1

Defendant: MATT SMITH and ET AL

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Lots Numbered One Hundred Forty-five (145) and One Hundred Forty-six (146) in Gibson Fourth Subdivision and Addition, to the Town of Austin, Scott County, Indiana.

Commonly Known as:

1075 WADE STREET, AUSTIN, IN 47102-1041

Parcel No. 72-03-25-430-002.000-003

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

• An entire Sheriffs Sale may be cancelled due to inclement weather or other county emergencies. If the entire Sheriffs Sale is cancelled, each parcel will be cancelled. Each parcelwill be assigned to the next available sale (normally 2 months from original sale). This will allow compliance with Indiana Code concerning posting, publication, and serving time frames. Also, new Sheriffs Sale fees will be assessed and the parcels will be automatically re-advertised. The plaintiff will be responsible for the new fees and advertising costs.

Brian C. Berger

Plaintiffs Attorney

Attorney No. 19753-45

Codilis Law, LLC

8050 Cleveland Place

Merrillville. IN 46410

(219) 736-5579

Atty File#:1029625

Jerry Goodin, Sheriff

By: Laura Boswell

Administrative Assistant

Phone: (812) 722-0865

Jennings Township

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

PLEASE SERVE:

Kim Smith

1075 Wade Street

Austin, In 47102-1041

Matt Smith

1075 Wade Street

Austin, In 47102-1041

Kim Smith

10254 West Ford Road

Lexington, In 47138

Kim Smith

1356 Kristina Court

Scottsburg, In 47170

Matt Smith

1914 East Bridgewater Road

Scottsburg, In 47170

11/20, 11/27, 12/4 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

Date & Time of Sale:

Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm

Sale Location:

Scott County 911 Center, 85 E Wardell Street

Judgment to be Satisfied:

$92,409.45

Sheriff Sale File number: 72-20-0004-SS

Cause Number: 72D01-1902-MF-000005

Plaintiff:

U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST

Defendant:

PHILLIP A. EDWARDS and ET AL

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

A part of the northeast fourth of the southwest quarter of Section 25, Township 4 North, Range 6 East, commencing at the northeast corner of said northeast fourth southwest quarter and running west with the quarter line 573 feet to THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; thence west with the quarter line 73 feet, thence south 140 feet, thence east 73 feet, thence north 140 feet to THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, containing .20 of an acre, more or less, subject to all legal highways. (tract 3 Booe Road) Also, a part of the northeast fourth of the southwest quarter of Section 25, Township 4 North, Range 6 East, commencing at the northeast corner of said northeast fourth southwest quarter and running west with the quarter line 573 feet, thence south 140 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, thence west 151 feet, thence south 78 feet, thence east 151 feet, thence north 78 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, containing .27 of an acre, more or less. SUBJECT TO ALL LIENS, EASEMENTS AND ENCUMBRANCES OF RECORD.

Commonly Known as:

1611 WEST BOOE ROAD, AUSTIN, IN 47102

Parcel No.72-03-25-310-010.000-003

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice

of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.