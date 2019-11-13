Internet Advertising Leads To Drug, Child Neglect Charges

Through a resident’s tip, deputies from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office were made aware of a man advertising on the internet to sell drugs to people in Scott County. Deputy Joe Baker responded to the ad and made arrangements to meet the man and make a purchase on Friday, Nov. 1.

Dep. Baker went to the arranged location in Scottsburg and when the internet advertiser showed up, he was placed under arrest.

The man also brought two other individuals with him and a small child. Officer Baker completed his investigation and arrested the three individuals on drug related charges and neglect charges.

•Darnell McGee, 32, of Scottsburg was arrested for dealing in marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, neglect of a dependent and possession of paraphernalia.

•Cynthia Owens, 28, of Scottsburg was arrested for dealing in marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, neglect of a dependent and possession of paraphernalia.

•Trenton Ragland, 18, of Scottsburg was arrested for visiting a common nuisance.

All three were incarcerated in Scott County Jail.