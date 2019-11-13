Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

REQUEST FOR CONSTRUCTION BIDS

The Jennings Township Volunteer Fire Department will receive sealed bids for a new fire substation to be built on two acres at the corner of Booe and Water Tower Roads in Austin, Indiana.

Bid specification packages for Option 1 and Option 2 may be obtained from Jeff Mosley, Building Committee Chairman, by calling 812-820-0370 or can be obtained at the office of the Clerk-Treasurer at Austin City Hall between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Seal bids can be mailed to Jennings Township VFD, P.O. Box 41, Austin, IN 47102 or can be delivered in person by noon, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at the Austin Clerk-Treasurer’s office.

Funding for all or for part of this construction project will be from the Scott County Redevelopment Commission

Contractor proof of insurance need be submitted along with bid. Jennings Township Volunteer Fire Department reserves the right to reject any and all bids and the right to waive any informalities in the bidding process.

Dated Nov. 1, 2019

Jeff Mosley

Building Committee Chairman

Jennings Township Volunteer Fire Department

11/6, 11/13 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Cause No. 36C01-1910-EU-000077

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Notice is hereby given that Katia E. Elliott was, on the 17th day of October, 2019, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Miguel Zarate Ruiz, deceased, who died on the 16th day of September, 2019.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 17th day of October, 2019.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk Of The Circuit Court

For Jackson County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate

Rodney E. Farrow, #6785-36

FARROW & THOMPSON, P.C.

113 East Second Street

P. O. Box 644

Seymour, Indiana 47274

Telephone: (812) 522-6949

11/6, 11/13 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

WWSRF Loan Program Public Notice

Notice of Public Hearing for the Crothersville Wastewater Department Preliminary Engineering Report (PER) to obtain assistance from the Wastewater State Revolving Fund (WWSRF) Loan Program

The Crothersville Wastewater Department will hold a public hearing at 6:00 pm on December 3rd, 2019 at the Crothersville Town Hall, located at 111 East Howard Street. The Crothersville Wastewater Department’s engineering consultant will present the recommended upgrades to Crothersville’s sanitary and storm water infrastructure, which will include construction of a wetweather overflow system, underground storage and pump station in the collection system as well as modifications to the wetweather treatment system within the wastewater treatment plant, as described in the PER. The project may be funded through a WWSRF loan, USDA RD loan and/or grant as well as possible grant funding from OCRA.

At this hearing, there will be the opportunity for questions and comments from the public. Participation is welcomed and encouraged. If special assistance is required at the meeting, please contact (812) 793-2311. Copies of the PER are available for public viewing starting November 12, 2019 through December 10, 2019 at Crothersville Town Hall. Written comments regarding this project should be sent to Dan Wright at FPBH, Inc. PO Box 47 North Vernon, 47265 prior to December 10, 2019.

11/13 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

These are the Court Claims that were approved by Commissioners for the month of Oct 2019.

Circuit Court

Offices Gutierrez, $252.00; Bedford Office Supply, $29.74; Herbert Walker, $25.00; Quill Corp, $721.93; Don Olive PSYD, $4125.00; Hackman Psychiatric Svcs, $2175.00.

Superior Court I

Bedford Office Supply Inc, $482.14; Phillips & Co, $390.00; Visa, $73.80; Postmaster, $1868.40

Superior Court II

Bedford Office Supply Inc, $119.15; Maria Hendrix, $120.00; Business Info Systems, $999.00; Smith Law Services, $8400.00.

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Jackson County Auditor

11/13 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

TO OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES:

Indiana MHC, LLC will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, on the 21st day of November, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. or as soon thereafter as possible at 1231 Birchtree Lane, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170 the property commonly known as:

Mobile Home ONLY, 1996 Fleetwood Serial number 26560, LOCATED AT 550 Rosewalk Dr. lot 30 Last known owner Sherry Gibson

This Mobile Home will be offer for sale at public auction in conformity with IC26-1-7-210 AND IC26-1-2-328 Sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws.

11/13, 11/20 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

TO OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES:

Indiana MHC, LLC will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, on the 21st day of November, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. or as soon thereafter as possible at 1231 Birchtree Lane, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170 the property commonly known as:

Mobile Home ONLY, 1997 Fleetwood Serial number TNFLV26A80562ST12 , LOCATED AT 1301 W. York Rd. lot 90 Austin, IN 47172 Last known owner Tonya Ortega.

This Mobile Home will be offer for sale at public auction in conformity with IC26-1-7-210 AND IC26-1-2-328 Sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws.

11/13, 11/20 hspaxlp