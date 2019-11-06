Democrats Sweep Austin Election

Democrats swept all Austin municipal offices on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Democrat Roger Hawkins easily outdistanced Republican Jonathan lee White for mayor by a 572-316 tally.

Democrat Chris Fugate was re-elected as Austin Clerk-Treasurer over Robert Jay Diehl by a 596-263 count.

Democrat Jimmy Turner received 134 votes to 117 for Republican Ryan Gabbard in the Austin city Council District 1 race.

Democrat Joe Smith ran unopposed in the District 2 city council race are received 245 votes.

Democrat Dylan Baker was elected as the District 3 city councilman with 165 votes to best Robert (Tim) O’Donnell who received 118 votes.

In the city council at large race Democrats Brandon L. Stagnolia received 523 votes and DeWayne White polled 415 to be elected over Republicans Michael Payne’s 275 votes and Allen Gabbard’s 261 votes.

