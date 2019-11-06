Republicans Sweep Crothersville Election

Republicans were elected to lead the town of Crothersville beginning in 2020.

Political newcomer Republican Staci Peters defeated Democrat Lenvel ‘Butch’ Robinson for clerk-treasurer 218-128. Robinson was a two-term Democrat town councilman.

Incumbent Republican councilman Chad Wilson led the vote getting with 237 votes, Jamy Greathouse polled 218, Jason Hillenburg polled 210 votes, incumbent Danieta Foster received 183 votes and Katie Masters tallied 181 votes be on the town council beginning in 2020.

Democrats Kyle McIntosh received 166 votes, Geoffrey Walker received 96 votes and Cedric Nichols gathered 77 votes.