Over 60 Grams of Meth Seized As Austin Woman Arrested A Second Time On Drug Charges

JULIE SMITH

Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies Kenton Makowsky and Johnney Coomer made a traffic stop ion Austin last Monday, Oct. 28. The deputies questioned the driver, Julie Smith, 61, of York Road in Austin. The law officers were acquainted with the woman having arrested her following a search of her residence on Oct. 19 uncovered methamphetamine, controlled substance, and a syringe.

During the traffic stop, deputies uncovered over 64 grams of methamphetamine, over 25 grams of marijuana, over 30 syringes, nine controlled substance pills and various drug paraphernalia.

“A rough estimate street value is nearly $3,500,” said Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin.

Smith was charged with possession of a syringe, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, dealing in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was incarcerated in Scott County Jail shortly after midnight on Oct. 29. At an initial hearing on Oct. 31, Scott Circuit Court Judge Jason Mount set Smith’s bond at $100,000. As of press time, she remains in Scott County Jail.