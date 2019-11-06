24 Parcels Sell At Jackson County Tax Sale For Over $630,000

When the Jackson County delinquent property tax sale list was first advertised in September there were 140 parcels with back taxes owed. By the time last Tuesday’s tax sale began at the courthouse, that list had been pared down to 27 after property owners paid taxes owed prior to the sale.

Those 27 parcels owed a total of $86,036.11 in unpaid property taxes and fees. There were five successful bidders who paid a total of $630,042.62 for 24 parcels.

Three properties failed to obtain the minimum bid of taxes owed.

“The county is only interested in the taxes owed,” said Jackson County Auditor Kathy Hohenstreiter. “The amount paid over the taxes owed will go into a surplus tax sale fund.”

She explained that those properties sold on Tuesday can be redeemed by their owners by paying the taxes plus 10% for up to the next six months; after that the interest increases to 15%. Upon redemption, the surplus paid by the successful bidder will be returned to that bidder.

Successful bidders included:

•Shammah Investments LLC of Connersville, IN which purchased three properties.

•M&M Investment Group LLC of Cortland, IN which purchased 15 properties.

•SI Investments LLC of Carbondale, IL purchased four properties.

•Douglas Bledsoe of Cortland, IN who purchased one property.

•Chris Jewell of Franklin, IN which purchased one parcel.

The following parcels sold at tax sale. Listed is the property owner, address, taxes owed; buyer and amount paid.

Carr Township

Michael Wayne Moore, 116 S. Jackson St, Medora, $793.10; Shammah Investments LLC, $4,000.

Jennifer George, 3393 S 1125 W, Medora, $352.22; M&M Investment Group LLC, $44,000.

Jo-Ann Isaacs, 176 & 200 Mill St., Medora; $2,459.51; M&M Investment Group LLC, $12,000.

M. Lynn Turner, 140 W. Scott St., Medora, $692.86; M&M Investment Group LLC, $13,000.

Hamilton Township

Sue Ann Shuler, 3227 E 875 N containing 2.49 acres Seymour, $2,231.21; M&M Investment Group LLC, $86,000.

Jackson Township

David Brasher, 707 Hustedt St., Seymour, $1.909.46; Shammah Investments LLC, $11,000.

Bernard C. Golland, 104 E. Laurel St., Seymour, $953.29; Shammah Investments LLC, $7,000.

DSV SPV1 LLC, 518 W. Jackson St., Seymour, $3,896.92; M&M Investment Group LLC, $28,000.

AMP Real Estate Solutions LLC, 713 S. Pine St., Seymour, $4,103.37; M&M Investment Group LLC, $11,000.

Melanie D. Cruz Sajvin, 311 S. Vine St., Seymour, $2,364.45; Douglas Bledsoe, $14,000.

Grover & Sondra E. Stacey, 4990 N US 31 containing 4.59 acres, Seymour, $40,685.65; Chris Jewell, $145,000.

Pershing Township

Jason W. Burnside, 2 lots in the 6000 block of N Union St., Freetown, $200.91; M&M Investment Group LLC, $200.91.

Jason W. Burnside, 6712 N. Union St., Freetown, $2,841.71; M&M Investment Group LLC, $2,841.71.

Redding Township

Leisha Lopez Clvo, 1000 Wildwood Court, Seymour, $2,780.11; SI Resources LLC, $51,000.

Richard C. & Katherine L. Robbins, 12347 E 1000 N, Seymour, $553.34; M&M Investment Group LLC, $8,500.

Linda Siefker, 211 E. 13th St., Seymour, $3,466.17; M&M Investment Group LLC, $7,000.

Vernon Township

Marshall E. Miller, 9927 S 900 E, Austin, $2,658.19; SI Resources LLC, $28,000.

Russell & Mary J Meek life estate, James A. Meek, David L. Meek, Charlotte F. Baker, 209 W. Myers St., Crothersville, $2,579.94; SI Resources LLC, $26,000.

Grover & Sondra Stacey, 500 W. Howard St., Crothersville, $2,721.94; SI Resources LLC, $28,000.

James L. & Lucille J. Marling, 10134 E 400 S, Crothersville, $1,099.22; M&M Investment Group LLC, $28,000.

Southern Indiana Home Properties, 4172 S 1010 E, Crothersville, $1,547.07; M&M Investment Group LLC, $9,500.

Robert J. & Elise C. Hildreth, 1008 S 1100 E, containing 2 acres, Seymour, $1,032.12; M&M Investment Group LLC, $42,000.

Travis W. Jones, 304 Mill St., Crothersville, $2,225.60; M&M Investment Group LLC, $9,000.

Howard V. & Daisy M. Womack, 202 E. Howard St., Crothersville, $2,787.75; M&M Investment Group LLC, $15,000.

Three parcels failed to bring their respective minimum bids; two in Owen Township. Linda J. Charles real estate sale contract to Jeff and Ann Powell, 3367 N. Sugar St in Clearspring failed to get the minimum $493.57 bid as did a parcel in the 3000 block of N. Sugar owned by the same owners with $295.12.

The third parcel that failed to sell is owned by Wesley Edward Jones and Shynna Jent at 301 N. Vine Street in Crothersville with $5,246.81 in delinquent taxes owed.