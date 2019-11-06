The City of Austin will begin fall leaf collection the week of Nov. 18 and will run on the same schedule as regular trash pickup days, according to Mayor Dillo Bush’s office.
Residents should rake their leaves to the street edge but not place leaves in the ditch to help prevent drainage problems.
Leaf collection will continue each week until all leaves are gone or through the end of December, whichever comes first.
Leaf Pick Up Begins Nov. 18 In Austin
