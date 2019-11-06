Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE
REQUEST FOR CONSTRUCTION BIDS
The Jennings Township Volunteer Fire Department will receive sealed bids for a new fire substation to be built on two acres at the corner of Booe and Water Tower Roads in Austin, Indiana.
Bid specification packages for Option 1 and Option 2 may be obtained from Jeff Mosley, Building Committee Chairman, by calling 812-820-0370 or can be obtained at the office of the Clerk-Treasurer at Austin City Hall between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Seal bids can be mailed to Jennings Township VFD, P.O. Box 41, Austin, IN 47102 or can be delivered in person by noon, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at the Austin Clerk-Treasurer’s office.
Funding for all or for part of this construction project will be from the Scott County Redevelopment Commission
Contractor proof of insurance need be submitted along with bid. Jennings Township Volunteer Fire Department reserves the right to reject any and all bids and the right to waive any informalities in the bidding process.
Dated Nov. 1, 2019
Jeff Mosley
Building Committee Chairman
Jennings Township Volunteer Fire Department
11/6, 11/13 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION
Cause No. 36C01-1910-EU-000077
In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.
Notice is hereby given that Katia E. Elliott was, on the 17th day of October, 2019, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Miguel Zarate Ruiz, deceased, who died on the 16th day of September, 2019.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 17th day of October, 2019.
Melissa J. Hayes
Clerk Of The Circuit Court
For Jackson County, Indiana
Attorney for Estate
Rodney E. Farrow, #6785-36
FARROW & THOMPSON, P.C.
113 East Second Street
P. O. Box 644
Seymour, Indiana 47274
Telephone: (812) 522-6949
11/6, 11/13 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATION
Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of CITY OF SCOTTSBURG, SCOTT County, Indiana, that the proper fiscal body will consider the following additional appropriation in excess of the budget for the current year at the location of the CITY HALL-COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 2 E MCCLAIN AVE, SCOTTSBURG, IN, at 6:30p.m., on the 18TH day of Nov, 2019.
Fund Name:
PARK & RECREATION AMOUNT
Capital Outlays 7,100.00
TOTAL
PARK & RECREATION $7,100.00
Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriation(s) as finally made will be referred to the Department of Local Government Finance (Department). The Department will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriation(s) within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.
Nov 6, 2019
JANETTA C HARDY
CLERK – TREASURER
11/6 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF APPROPRIATION REDUCTION
Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of CITY OF SCOTTSBURG, SCOTT County, Indiana, that the proper fiscal body will consider the following additional appropriation in excess of the budget for the current year at the location of the CITY HALL-COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 2 E MCCLAIN AVE, SCOTTSBURG, IN, at 6:30p.m., on the 18TH day of Nov, 2019.
Fund Name:
CUM CAP DEVELOPMENT AMOUNT
Capital Outlays $-100,000.00
TOTAL
CUM CAP DEVELOPMENT $-100,000.00
Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriation(s) as finally made will be referred to the Department of Local Government Finance (Department). The Department will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriation(s) within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.
Nov 6, 2019
JANETTA C HARDY
CLERK – TREASURER
11/6 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS
OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS
Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana, that the proper legal officer of Jackson County at their regular meeting place at Jackson County Courthouse Annex, at 6:00 p.m. on the 20th day of November, 2019, will consider the following appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.
LIT-Public Safety Fund
Other Services & Charges 80,000
Total LIT Safety Fund 80,000
Cumulative Bridge Fund
Capital Outlays 95,000
Total Cumulative Bridge Fund 95,000
Supplemental Public Defender Fund
Other Services & Charges 6,400
Total Supplemental Public Defender Fund 6,400
Joe Jackson Reno Project Fund
Other Services & Charges 225,000
Total Joe Jackson Reno Project Fund 225,000
CHINS-Child in Need of Service Fund
Other Services & Charges 10,902
Total CHINS-Child in Need of Service Fund 10,902
Emergency Mgmt Spec Approp Fund
Other Services & Charges 89,250
Total Emergency Mgmt Spec Approp Fund 89,250
Jackson County Workforce Development Fund
Other Services & Charges 53,961
Total Jackson County Workforce Development Fund 53,961
Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.
Dated: November 6, 2019
Kathy S. Hohenstreiter
Fiscal Officer
11/6 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF JACKSON
IN THE JACKSON CIRCUIT COURT
CASE NUMBER: 36C01-1910-EU-076
NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION
Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is given that Julia C. Otte, on 17th day of October, 2019 appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Jerry J. Carmer, deceased, who died testate on the 3rd day of September, 2019 and authorized to administer thia estate without Court supervision.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated: at Brownstown, Indiana, this 17th day of October, 2019
Melissa J. Hayes
Clerk
Of the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana
Denise K. Connell
Lorenzo, Bevers, Braman & Connell
218 West Second Street
Seymour, IN 47274
(812) 524-9000
connell.denise@outlook.com
10/30, 11/6 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF SCOTT
IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT
CASE NUMBER: 72C01-1910-EU-035
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF STANLEY L. ALLEN, Deceased
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
Notice is given that Christopher T. Allen and Amy M. Noble were, on October 21, 2019 appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Stanley L. Allen, deceased, who died on September 22, 2019. The Co-Personal Representatives are authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated: 10-21-19
/s/ Missy Applegate
CLERK, SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT
KERRY THOMPSON, #840-72
HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC
49 East Wardell Street
Scottsburg, IN 47170
Telephone: (812) 752-5920
Fax: (812) 752-6989
Email: kthompson@htllawyers.com
Attorney for the Estate of Stanley L. Allen
10/30, 11/6 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
72C01-1909-GU-30
In the Scott Circuit Court
State of Indiana
In the Matter of the Guardianship of Sandra Elaine Rosenberger
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATON
The State of Indiana to the person named as Respondent and any other person(s) who may be concerned:
Pursuant to the Praecipe for Summons by Publication filed by the Petitioners, you are hereby notified that you have been sued in the Scott Circuit Court by the person named as Petitioners. The nature of the suit is a civil action wherein the Petitioners, Owen H. Cogburn and Deborah L. Cogburn, as seeking guardianship over Sandra Elaine Rosenberger.
This Summons by Publication is specifically directed to the Respondent, Crystal Dawn Sebastian, mother, whose whereabouts are unknown. You must answer or otherwise respond to the Petition in writing, by you or by your attorney, on or before thirty (30) days from the date of the last Notice of this action is published, and in the event you fail to do so, Judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded by the Petitioners in the complaint.
If you have a Claim for Relief against the Petitions arising out of the transaction or occurrence that is the subject matter of the Petitioner’s claim, you must assert it in your written answer.
The name and address of the attorney representing the Petitioners is John F. Dietrich, 63 West Wardell Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170.
Dated this 17th day of September, 2019
Missy Applegate
Clerk,
Scott Circuit Court.
John F. Dietrich
Attorney at Law
63 West Wardell Street
Scottsburg, IN 47170
812-752-2344
Attorney I.D. No. 14224-53
10/23, 10/30, 11/6
LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF SCOTT
IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT
CAUSE NO. 72D01-1910-MI-049
IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF ANGELA LOUISE GOLDAY
NOTICE OF HEARING ON
PETITION FOR NAME CHANGE
To: All Interested Persons
Notice is hereby given that the Petitioner, Angela Louise Golday, has filed her Verified Petition for Change of Name of Angela Louise Golday on October 10, 2019, in the Scott Superior Circuit Court. This Petition requests that the name of Angela Louise Golday be changed to Angela Louise Backes. The hearing on said Petition will be held in the Scott Superior Court at 9:00 a.m., on Friday, January 17, 2020. Any other interested person may respond to the Petition by filing a written response before said hearing date or any other interested person may appear at said hearing to state objections, if any, to the Petition.
Dated: October 10, 2019.
Missy Applegate
CLERK
SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT
KERRY THOMPSON, #840-72
HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC
49 East Wardell Street
Scottsburg, Indiana 47170
Telephone: 812/752-5920
Facsimile: 812/752-6989
E-Mail: kthompson@htllawyers.com
Attorney for Petitioner
10/23, 10/30, 11/6 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA,
COUNTY OF JACKSON,
IN THE JACKSON SUPERIOR COURT 1
CAUSE NO. 36D01-1910-PL-000032
NORMA CUNNINGHAM,
Plaintiff
vs.
ROBERT R. GARRIOTT, CAROLL S. GARRIOTT, THE HEIRS, SUCCESSORS, ASSIGNS, OR
LEGAL REPRESENTATIVES OF ANY AND ALL OTHER UNKNOWN PERSONS CLAIMING TITLE TO THE REAL ESTATE,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FILING OF QUIET TITLE ACTION
To:Robert R. Garriott, Caroll S. Garriott, the Heirs, Successors, Assigns, or Legal Representatives of Any and All Other Unknown Persons Claiming Title to Real Estate, including their successors or assigns, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown.
Notice is hereby given that on October 16, 2019, there was filed in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint to Quiet Title to Real Estate and an Affidavit for Service of Summons by Publication on the Defendants, both known and unknown, whoever they may be, showing that the identities and whereabouts of any and all others claiming title to the real estate, including their Successors or Assigns, are unknown.
Unless you respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, the cause will be heard and decided in your absence.
/s/ Melissa Hayes, Clerk
Jackson Circuit/Superior Court
Matthew J. Lorenzo, #32674-49
LORENZO BEVERS BRAMAN & CONNELL
Attorney for Plaintiffs
218 West Second Street
Seymour, IN 47274
(812) 524-9000
mjlorenzo@jefflorenzo.com
10/23, 10/30, 11/6 hspaxlp
PUBLIC NOTICE
BITUMINOUS MATERIALS
The Board of Jackson County Commissioners will receive sealed bids for bituminous materials, for the Contract year of 2020. All bids to be on file in the office of the Auditor not later than 4:00 pm, November 18, 2019. At the 9:00 A.M. Meeting on November 19, 2019 all bids will be opened and read aloud in the Jackson County Courthouse Annex at 220 Walnut St., Brownstown, IN.
All bituminous materials shall be in conformance with the Indiana Department of Transportation, 1995 Standard Specifications as follows:
Asphalt Emulsion AE-90 Section : 902.04
The following quantities are estimates and to be used for bidding purposes only. The actual quantities used will be determined by the County.
Asphalt Emulsion AE-90 Gallons: 150,000
The bid price per gallon for the bituminous materials listed above shall be taken by the following four (4) methods of delivery.
- F.O.B. PLANT PICK-UP – County will pick up the material at the vendor’s plant.
- COUNTY STORAGE – Vendor will deliver material and pump into storage tank provided by county.
- VENDOR STORAGE – Vendor will provide a storage tank at any point in Jackson County upon Superintendent’s request.
- JOBSITE DELIVERY – Vendor will hold the truck transport at jobsite until emptied or released by Superintendent.
All proposals must be accompanied by a properly executed Bid Form 95 (which includes the non-collusion affidavit) as prescribed by the State Board of Accounts. Each Proposal shall be accompanied by an acceptable certified check, cashiers check, or surety bond made payable to Jackson County in an amount of not less than ten percent (10%) of the total bid price.
The Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and the right to waive any informalities
in the bidding process.
Signed this ________day of ________, 2019.
10/30, 11/6 hspaxlp
PUBLIC NOTICE
BITUMINOUS MIXTURE
The Board of Jackson County Commissioners will receive sealed bids for 5,000 tons or less of the following types of Bituminous Mixture, for Contract year of 2020
Quoted price shall be per ton, F.O.B. plant, loaded into any County Highway truck.
Price should be bid as follows:
Hot Mix:
9 Stone……………. @ $________per ton
11 Stone………….. @ $________per ton
9 Binder………. @ $________per ton
Cold Mix, all type…………..@ $____per ton
MWS Mix, all type………….@ $____per ton
Hot Asphalt Tack.@ $__________per ton
All proposals must be accompanied by a properly executed Bid Form 95 (which includes the non-collusion affidavit) as prescribed by the State Board of Accounts. Each proposal shall be accompanied by an acceptable certified check, cashiers check, or surety bond made payable to Jackson County in an amount of not less than ten percent (10%) of the total bid price.
Unless otherwise specified herein, applicable portions of the Indiana Department of Transportation Specifications (1995) shall apply of this contract as if they were printed herein. Attention is called to the following particular Sections. Section 109, 401, 403, 406 and 620.
Each Bidder shall submit with their bid verification that the asphalt plant used to produce the Bituminous Mixture for this contract has been inspected and accepted by an approved source of supply by the Indiana Department of Transportation. The verification form submitted with the bid shall be a current INDOT Form TD-444, Bituminous Mixing Plant Inspection Report, completed and signed by a representative of the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Each Bidder must indicate on his bid for the exact location of their asphalt plant and stockpiles. They shall also list the exact dates of plant mix availability for both hot mix and stockpile mix.
Weigh scales and weigh tickets shall be in accordance with the applicable Provisions of Section 109 and Section 401 of the Indiana Department of Transportation Specifications, 1995. The weigh tickets shall contain the information as outlined in Section 109.01 (b). A weigh ticket shall accompany each load of Bituminous Mixture.
An approved Escalator Clause may be submitted with this bid.
Materials:
Hot Mix shall be Hot Asphalt Concrete produced as set out in the applicable Provisions of Sections 403 of the Indiana Department of Transportation Standard Specifications, 1995. Mixing asphalt shall be AC-20.
Cold Mix shall be produced as set out in the applicable Provisions of Section 406 of the Indiana Department of Transportation Standard Specification, 1995. Mixing asphalt shall be AE-150.
MWS Mix shall be Mixture WS produced as set out in the applicable Provisions of Section 620 of the Indiana Department of Transportation Specifications, 1995. Mixing asphalt shall be AE-300.
The Board of Commissioners reserve the right to reject any and all bids; reserve the right to waive irregularities in bidding procedure; to award to the lowest and best bidder and to reject any and all bids that are obviously irregular.
All bids to be on file in the office of the Auditor not later than 4:00 pm, November 18, 2019. At the 9:00 A.M. Meeting on November 19, 2019 all bids will be opened and read aloud in the Jackson County Courthouse Annex at 220 Walnut St., Brownstown, IN.
Signed this __ day of___________, 2019.
10/30, 11/6 hspaxlp
PUBLIC NOTICE
JACKSON COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT
REQUEST FOR QUOTATION
CEMENT READY- MIX
2,000 Yards Or less of Ready Mix Cement. Quotes must be submitted on Ready Mix Cement on a per yard basis by using Stone and Sand that meet with the State of Indiana.
Specifications and supplier shall also supply any equipment needed to any point in Jackson County, subject to the supervision of the County Road Supervisor.
Quotes must be submitted using the following formula:
Class A Mix Per Yard
Class B Mix Per Yard
Class C Mix Per Yard
9 Bag Grout Mix Per Yard
Interplast-N Per Yard
Additive: Air entrainment 1% or 2% excelerator
3500 PSI
3000 PSI
The above combination of concrete shall meet the specifications of the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Quotes to be in the office of the Jackson County Highway Department not later than November 18, at 3:30 P.M.
Quotes shall be for the year 2020.
Signed this __ day of___________, 2019.
10/30, 11/6 hspaxlp
PUBLIC NOTICE
JACKSON COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT
REQUEST FOR QUOTATION
CULVERT MATERIALS
Quotations accepted for the year 2020.
8,000 Feet Or less corrugated galvanized steel and/or aluminum and/or plastic (sizes: 12″ through 60″ diameter) culvert pipe to be available in twenty (20) to forty (40) foot length sections.
•Include pipe arch or other shapes of equivalent end areas
•Include 16, 14, 12, & 10 gauge for steel and aluminum.
•Include polymer precoated galvinized steel, if available.
•Include corrugated N-12 Poly pipe (Diameter 4″ through 60″ smooth interior)
•Include HP Storm Pipe (Diameter 12″ through 60″)
•Larger diameter structures will be quoted as needed throughout the year.
All materials to be delivered to the County Highway Garage unless otherwise stated.
Delivery is required within 45 days of date of order.
Above price to be firm and net.
Quotations accepted for the year 2020 include certified chemical analysis from supplier of steel or aluminum or plastic. All materials to meet Indiana Department of Transportation Specifications.
Quotations to be on file in the office of the Jackson County Highway Department not later than November 18 at 3:30 p.m. 2019.
Signed this __________day of ________, 2019.
10/30, 11/6 hspaxlp
PUBLIC NOTICE
GASOLINE AND DIESEL FUEL
Notice is hereby given that Jackson County, Indiana acting by and through its board of Commissioners will receive sealed bids at the office of the Auditor in the Courthouse, Brownstown, Indiana, until 4:00 P.M. on November 18, 2019 for the following gasoline, diesel fuel, oils, and other supplies for all County owned vehicles, for the year 2020. At the 9:00 A.M. Meeting on November 19, 2019 all Bids will be opened and read aloud at the Jackson County Courthouse Annex at 220 Walnut St., Brownstown, IN.
50,000 Gallons more or less, of lead free gasoline-regular grade 87 octane. Gasoline service is to be available 24 hours a day and seven days per week, preferably in three locations in Jackson County. Bids will be considered with a discount off pump quoted in bid, applicable taxes included in price per gallon.
65,000 Gallons more or less, of a 50 cetane on road premium diesel fuel oil with winter blend, in season and a 51-55 cetane off road diesel oil to be delivered to any tank the County may use in Jackson County.
Bulk Gallons more or less, of DEF endal (Diesel Exhaust Fluid) to be delivered bulk, 275 gallons.
The bid shall include rack prices as of November 11, 2019.
Bidder shall have the right to increase or decrease the contract unit price, in an amount equal to the bidder’s increase or decrease in cost of materials and supplies occurring subsequent to the date on which such a bid is awarded. Said increase or decrease in the bidder’s cost of materials and supplies shall be substantiated by proper documentation from the bidder’s source of supply. All services and supplies are to be purchased at the bidder’s place of business. Fixed price may be accepted.
The Right to reject any or all bids is reserved.
Each bid is to be on completed Bid Form 95 that includes a non-collusion affidavit and be accompanied with a Bond Bid, Cashier’s check or Certified check in the amount of 10% of the total bid. Bidding is to be accepted in accordance with laws of the State of Indiana governing bidding on county material, services and supplies.
Signed this _____________day of _______________2019.
10/30, 11/6 hspaxlp
PUBLIC NOTICE
JACKSON COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT
REQUEST FOR QUOTATION
OILS, ANTI-FREEZE & FLUIDS
Quotes accepted for the year 2020.
Lubricating Oils, Grease, Transmission Fluids and Anti-freeze (anti-freeze to be 55 gallon drums) quotes will be received for the following:
15W-40 EOL Bulk/275 gal
Mercon 12 / 1 cs. qts.
HYD R & O 20W ISO 68 55 gal. Drums
UniTracHyd 55 55 gal. Drums
MP GL-5 80W-90 30 gal. drums
Grease NLGI #2 Cs. 30/1 tubes & 120# drum
Antifreeze Low Silicant Concen. 55 gal. drums
DEF endal (Diesel exhaust fluid) Bulk/275 gal
Quotes to be on file in the office of the Jackson County Highway Department not later than November 18, 2019 at 3:30 P.M.
Signed this _____________day of _______________2019.
10/30, 11/6 hspaxlp
PUBLIC NOTICE
STONE AND OTHER AGGREGATE
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Commissioners of the County of Jackson, Indiana, will receive sealed Bids until the hour of 4:00 p.m. on the 18th day of November, 2019. At the 9:00 A.M. Meeting on November 19, 2019, all bids will be opened and read aloud at the Jackson County Courthouse Annex at 220 Walnut St., Brownstown, IN.
Contract bids will be for the year 2020.
Crushed stone as described by the Indiana Department of Transportation. Stone furnished must meet the specifications of INDOT as to quality and size. Bidders price must include any and all cost of loading into County Highway trucks or private trucks employed by the County Highway Department.
Stone will be bid by and accepted by specific geographic area townships: Brownstown, Driftwood, Grassyfork, Washington, Salt Creek, Owen, Carr, Pershing, Hamilton, Vernon, Redding and Jackson so as trucks can better utilize time and mileage.
Stone shall consist of the following sizes numbers: #2, #4, #5, #8, #9, #11, #12, #53, #73, Rip Rap 6″ & 12″, Special Fill, Sand and Course Lime
Stone in all sizes shall also be bid at price F.O.B. quarry.
Stone must meet INDOT Class A Specifications
All proposals must be accompanied by a properly executed Bid Form 95 (which includes the non-collusion affidavit) as prescribed by the State Board of Accounts.
Each Proposal shall be accompanied by an acceptable certified check, cashiers check, or surety bond made payable to Jackson County in an amount of not less than ten percent (10%) of the total bid price.
Signed this _____________day of _______________2018.
10/30, 11/6 hspaxlp
PUBLIC NOTICE
JACKSON COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT
REQUEST FOR QUOTATIONS
TIRES AND TUBES
These specifications are for the tires and tubes for all present vehicles and equipment owned or purchased by the Jackson County Highway Department.
Price sheets quoted on regular and lug tires. Supplier shall also quote on radial, bias and belted bias tires.
Quotes to be submitted for heavy equipment and radial ply tires for all trucks and trailers. Radial ply shall be steel textile construction. Truck tire tread design shall be: Front – open groove with minimal slipping; Rear – traction conventional (standard tread depth).
Supplier to have a service truck available for repair service on the road.
Quotation will be for the year 2020.
Quotations to be on file in the office of the Jackson County Highway Department not later than November 18, 2019, at 3:30 p.m..
*Tire sizes attached that the County is presently using:
265/70R18 10ply Pickup
235/75R17 4 ply Pickup
265/75R16 4 ply Pickup
245/75R18 10ply Pickup
235/85R16 10 ply Ton truck
245/75R16 4 ply Brush Chipper
245/75R17 4 ply Pickup
7.50 X 15 8 ply Roller
315/80R22.5 14 ply Dump truck
10.00R20 14 ply Dump Truck
11R22.5 14 ply Dump truck
9.50X16.5 10 ply Trailor
7X14.5 12 ply Trailor
17.5X25 8 ply Loader
17.5X24 8 ply Backhoe
11L16 8 ply Backhoe
18.4X30 6 ply Tractor
15-22.5 8 ply Chipbox
7.50-15 8 ply Roller
1100 x 20 14 ply Tack truck
185R14 4 ply Crafco Sealer
225/75R15 6 ply Brush Sprayer
205/75R15 6 ply Trailor
215/75R17.5 8 ply Trailor
10.00-20 16ply Wheeled Excavator
460/85/38 6 ply Tractor
380/85/28 6 ply Tractor
20.5R25 Loader
33×15.5-16.5 Skid Loader
295/75R22.5 14 ply Shop Truck
Signed this _____________day of _______________2019.
10/30, 11/6 hspaxlp