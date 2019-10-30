Leaf Pickup Gets Underway In Crothersville

Crothersville town employees will start picking up leaves at homes within corporate limits every Monday and Tuesday through November.

On Mondays, pickup will be east of U.S. 31 or Armstrong Street. On Tuesdays, pickup will be west of U.S. 31.

Residents are asked to rake leaves as close to the road as possible without filling in ditches or storm drains or putting them in the roadway, as this can cause drainage and safety issues.

Pickup will be weather permitting. No other debris, including sticks, tree limbs and trash, will be picked up.

Anyone wanting to ensure their pile of leaves is picked up should call Crothersville Town Hall at 812-793-2311 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.