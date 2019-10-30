Election Alters Public Meeting Schedules

Next Tuesday’s municipal election will prompt a change in the regular November meeting schedule of two Crothersville boards.

Crothersville Parks Board will meet on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 6 p.m. in the meeting room of Crothersville Town Hall for their regular November meeting.

The Crothersville Town Council will meet for their regular November meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. at town hall.